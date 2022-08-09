Liberate Yourself announces Unique Outdoor Wellness Program

Mindfulness, Fitness and wellness brought to by Liberate Yourself.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberate brand has been around for over a decade. Being a large part of the spiritual community mixing creativity and Spirituality for everyone. With two stores on the map and growing, the flagship store in Los Feliz is standing strong and their newest location at 13323 ventura blvd in Sherman oaks is celebrating its 1 year anniversary in the valley and has started a wellness programme for Mind, body and Soul to help you take some time out of your busy day, for you.

The Liberate wellness program is less about fitness and more about engaging your body to create a sense of freedom. In a time of Covid-19, people want to experience the sense of community while still feeling protected.

The tranquil outdoor garden space is protected from all elements, so you are welcome to come, sun or rain! The space is surrounded by spiritual murals, plants and adorned with fairy lights for a calming environment.

Liberate offers a unique mix of classes for the non 9-5 workers. They believe there are many paths and a variety of modalities that a person needs to reach their full potential, which they strived to include in this programme to help people become powerful, magical and free! Modalities include : Meditations, Breathwork, Yoga, Qigong, Self Defense and more. Every class is picked to specifically help you Liberate Yourself (Pun Intended)

With Liberate you'll get a workout that is both physical and mental with — not to mention a convenient outdoor studio location and other amenities like infrared saunas with showers or even just take a look around their beautiful store full of creative and spiritual items from crystals to candles and a whole lot more.

The Liberate Yourself studio will offer a range of membership options, including drop-in class packages that features unlimited classes, studio perks and discounts For additional information on the Liberate Wellness Program, please visit http://www.Liberateyourself.com

About Liberate Yourself.

Far more than a center, we are a movement to liberate yourself and become the true you. We are a community of heart-centered practitioners, meaningful tools, music, art, spiritual & creative educational content that assists individuals just like you in pivoting and navigating the crossroads and obstacles of life.

