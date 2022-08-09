REVA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF STRATEGIC FINANCING

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVA Medical, LLC. ("REVA" or the "Company"), a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications, is pleased to announce the closing of a $45 million Series B equity financing. This funding was led by a global strategic investor with deep experience in medical devices, as well as BioStar Capital, and existing investors.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to fund the Company's ongoing operating, clinical and capital needs, including the clinical program for its MOTIV® Peripheral Vascular Bioresorbable Scaffold. "We are very pleased to announce the close of this financing," said REVA's President and Chief Executive Offer, Jeffrey Anderson. "The funding we have secured will allow REVA to move forward with our pivotal clinical trial to support FDA approval of our MOTIV® peripheral vascular scaffold as well as to obtain FDA clearance of our TyroSphere® bioresorbable embolic bead technology."

REVA's MOTIV® device represents a unique breakthrough technology for the treatment of patients suffering from below-the-knee peripheral vascular disease. MOTIV® is a drug-eluting bioresorbable peripheral vascular scaffold made from REVA's proprietary Tyrocore® polymer that is designed to dissolve over time, leaving the artery free of a permanent implant and thereby allowing the artery to return to its natural movement or "vasomotion." Due to their temporary nature, bioresorbable stents are commonly referred to as scaffolds. MOTIV®'s polymer properties also enable complete x-ray visibility of the scaffold when placed in the artery, an attribute unique to REVA among bioresorbable scaffolds. REVA believes that this distinct feature will offer a procedural advantage, as x-ray visibility helps confirm proper placement of the scaffold and is a tool that physicians routinely rely upon when implanting metal stents. Louis A Cannon, MD Founder and Senior Managing Partner of BioStar Capital notes that "200 million patients world-wide are affected by severe arterial disease of the legs. We believe the REVA absorbable scaffold has the potential to reduce limb amputations, and possibly save lives."

In addition to the MOTIV® scaffold, REVA is in the final development stages for their TyroSphere® embolic bead platform. TyroSphere® beads are bioresorbable embolic microspheres designed to treat hypervascular tumors. TyroSphere® beads uniquely offer both the advantage of safe degradation/resorption and the option of being visible under standard x-ray to aid in precise delivery to the targeted tumor.

SVB Securities acted as financial advisor to REVA Medical on this transaction.

Additional information can be found at REVA's website: www.revamedical.com

About REVA Medical

REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The Company's products include MOTIV bioresorbable scaffolds for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, Fantom and Fantom Encore bioresorbable vascular scaffolds for the treatment of coronary artery disease, and TyroSphere embolic beads. REVA is based in San Diego, California. More information can be found at REVA's website: www.revamedical.com .

Fantom, Fantom Encore, and MOTIV have CE Mark only. Fantom, Fantom Encore, and MOTIV are available in select countries in Europe and the Middle East. Fantom, Fantom Encore, MOTIV, and TyroSphere are not available in the U.S. or other countries that do not accept CE Mark. Fantom, Fantom Encore, MOTIV, TyroSphere, and Tyrocore are trademarks of REVA Medical, LLC.

