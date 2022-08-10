ARCESIUM ANNOUNCES MAHESH NARAYAN AS NEW INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGER SEGMENT HEAD

Narayan Joins Arcesium from BlackRock to Support Business Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, today announced the appointment of Mahesh Narayan as the firm's Institutional Asset Manager Segment Head.

In his new role, Mr. Narayan will oversee Arcesium's delivery of its capabilities that support institutional asset managers, including the firm's cloud-native data platform, investment lifecycle solutions, and associated financial operations. These core competencies are engineered to enable asset managers to scale operations, mitigate risk, and confidently make vital business decisions.

Mr. Narayan has joined Arcesium from BlackRock, where he was the Commercial Director for the firm's Aladdin Data Cloud, supporting large global asset managers and owners in their data strategy, data analytics, and data re-platforming needs.

"Mahesh brings highly relevant expertise and is well positioned to lead this team dedicated to helping institutional asset managers achieve differentiated business outcomes," said Gaurav Suri, CEO of Arcesium. "We're excited to have him on board as Arcesium broadens its scalable, tested solutions that empower the asset management industry to think beyond operational challenges."

"As institutional asset managers redesign their data management and operational workflows while simultaneously reducing their total cost of ownership, they must address a growing number of challenges. I'm excited to have the opportunity to partner with clients in this expanding segment to shape their data strategy and transformational efforts," said Mr. Narayan.

"With more than 25 years of experience, Mahesh brings a deep understanding of the industry demands institutional asset managers face. We're thrilled to have Mahesh join Arcesium as we deepen our reach and deliver our data-first solutions to this space," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development.

In 2022, Financial Technologies Forum, a premier news network providing information to technology leaders from major investment management firms, awarded Arcesium "Best Reconciliation Solution" in its 11th annual Technology Innovation Awards. This honor recognized Arcesium's end-to-end solution that empowers clients to verify the accuracy of their data, reduce operational risk, and improve business control.

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology delivering post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Building on a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium was launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in our company, helping us further our mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,700 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

