NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share. This compares to net income of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $27.6 million or $3.72 per share. This compares to net income of $63.8 million or $8.62 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
6/30/22
3/31/22
6/30/21
6/30/22
6/30/21
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
21,914
20,942
24,891
65,204
75,220
Provision for loan losses
--
--
--
--
--
Non-interest income
16,276
18,153
26,521
56,768
121,256
Non-interest expense
25,041
27,677
37,654
86,063
114,164
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,025
2,599
2,604
8,344
18,513
Net income (loss)
$
10,124
8,819
11,154
27,565
63,799
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,478,684
2,206,699
2,310,047
2,478,684
2,310,047
Total loans held for sale
220,131
166,625
459,896
220,131
459,896
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,784,758
1,531,834
1,345,211
1,784,758
1,354,211
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,354,561
1,357,520
1,425,946
1,354,561
1,425,946
Stockholders' equity
389,106
391,895
398,321
389,106
398,321
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
52.53
52.90
53.81
52.53
53.81
Earnings per share
1.37
1.19
1.51
3.72
8.62
Cash dividends paid per share
0.85
0.85
0.75
2.45
2.05
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
1.73 %
1.61 %
1.86 %
1.52 %
3.50 %
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
10.37 %
8.97 %
11.31 %
9.39 %
22.72 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,407,884
7,409,460
7,402,969
7,408,853
7,403,021
