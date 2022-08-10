NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE DEBUTS "THE EVOLUTION OF INNOVATION" SERIES CELEBRATING ITS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Immersive, Three-Part "EMBARK with NCL Episode" Premieres Aug. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a rich history of breaking boundaries, today announced its latest EMBARK with NCL Series, "The Evolution of Innovation," a showcase of the history of cruising as well as the Company's 55-year legacy of pioneering and defining vacation experiences at sea.

With just a few weeks away from the highly anticipated debut of Norwegian Prima, this three-part program chronicles the Company's groundbreaking moments, and series of firsts, which revolutionized modern-day cruising, and prepared it for this next evolution of the brand. In this new episode of EMBARK, viewers are guided through NCL's storied journey, from being the first cruise line to offer roundtrip voyages to the Caribbean in 1966 to the Company's new Prima Class of ships, debuting in August 2022.

In each episode, an element of NCL's innovative, multifaceted and guest-centered focus is illustrated through the unique perspectives of NCL executives, long-serving staff members, loyal guests and remarkable individuals who played key roles in the Company's evolution from the very beginning. Bringing viewers along Norwegian's storied past, present and future, the episodes offer viewers the opportunity to take an exclusive peek into the history of the brand, with never-before-seen interviews and archived footage, as well as a first look at the exceptional class of vessels that will define NCL's future.

Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer said, "Since 1966, Norwegian Cruise Line has set industry leading standards for the ultimate vacation experience. 'The Evolution of Innovation' documents the Company's pioneering heritage and provides a look into the future, one built on creativity, style and an uncompromising commitment to our guest."

The three episodes include "History of Innovation," "The Evolution of Entertainment" and "The Future of the Cruise Experience." The first episode premieres Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark and on Facebook, before all three episodes are made immediately available on-demand.

To watch the complete collection of EMBARK episodes highlighting the people, destinations and experiences of Norwegian Cruise Line, visit www.ncl.com/embark.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to nearly 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

