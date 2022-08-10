Therap Services continues to strengthen Security Measures for its HIPAA-Compliant EHR Software System to ensure Data Privacy for Human Services Professionals

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) software solutions for service providers in the broader human services settings, continues to introduce industry-leading security measures and data integrity so that users are able to securely access the system, and share information in compliance with HIPAA.

Therap's approach to data security features a multi-level access control mechanism, which allows administrators to define and restrict the level of access of specific users to any records as required. Additionally, administrators possess the capability to restrict any actions of each system user or viewer at any necessary event.

Some of the strongest privacy measures of Therap are as follows:

The newly introduced Biometric Authentication tool allows users to log into Therap Mobile Applications by verifying their fingerprints or face identification without having to manually type in their login credentials.

Using the Self Password Reset module, users can easily access their accounts while maintaining high security whenever any user forgets their passwords or gets locked out.

The Two Factor Authentication (2FA) functionality adds an additional layer of security as it requires users to enter an additional One Time Password (OTP) after logging into the application.

The Secure Communication (SComm) module facilitates the exchange of information in a HIPAA-compliant manner, either among users or between agencies regarding administrative, personal or individual care related issues.

The Pharmacy Interface module is designed to provide a direct, secure communication platform for providers to receive messages from pharmacies directly.

Therap forms include activity tracking, electronic signatures and other audit features for every action taken by users while working on the forms, from creating a new form to updating, approving, reviewing, and acknowledging an existing form, as well as carrying out any other actions or activities unique to each form. Therap strives to ensure security and data integrity at every step of the documentation process to keep Protected Health Information (PHI) and agency records secure and safe at all times.

