New Partnership Marks Jackpocket's Biggest Deal in Sports Broadcasting

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced today that it is now the exclusive sponsor of the ESPN New York sports app .

Jackpocket Named Exclusive Sponsor for ESPN New York Sports App (PRNewswire)

"Our new partnership with ESPN New York couldn't come at a better time as the summer sports season heats up," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "ESPN is an iconic brand, and their popularity in the tri-state area is something local fans always rely on for the best and most thorough coverage of New York's famed sports teams."

ESPN New York is the home for all things New York sports, including play-by-play action for the city's major professional teams. This partnership is Jackpocket's largest sports broadcasting promotion, after announcing previous deals with local NYC teams like the Mets and the Jets .

Through this new partnership, Jackpocket will receive access to special ESPN events and experiences related to the New York sports scene. For instance, Jackpocket will receive eight VIP invites to the Yankees' manager Aaron Boone's cocktail event and "Q & A" at the New York Athletic Club.

In addition to giveaways and VIP experiences, Jackpocket will also be promoted by ESPN New York via live reads by popular on-air personalities like Michael Kay, Rick Dipietro, and Peter Rosenberg. Additionally, Jackpocket will receive a tile on the homepage of the ESPN New York app along with a click-through to download the Jackpocket app.

"We are excited to partner with Jackpocket. Adding the Jackpocket tile to the ESPN New York App creates an intersection of sports and gaming, while providing a unique and convenient way to serve our fans," said Vinny DiMarco, Market Manager, ESPN New York. He continued, "We look forward to the future of the partnership as it continues to evolve with event activation and content integration."

This latest deal adds to Jackpocket's growing roster of relationships with major sports brands like the NFL, NBA, and NHL. Jackpocket skyrocketed to the #1 free app on the App Store during the recent historic Mega Millions drawing and hit one million individual users who have ordered winning tickets on the app to date.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket