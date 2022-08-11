Sesame Software Announces New Data Connector for HubSpot, Empowering Users to Simplify Data Access and Accelerate Insights

Sesame Software Announces New Data Connector for HubSpot, Empowering Users to Simplify Data Access and Accelerate Insights

Sesame Software's Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, provides Hubspot users with the ability to connect and combine data with many other data sources to drive insights.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software , the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, today announced the addition of a new data source connector for HubSpot. With Relational Junction for HubSpot , you can easily connect HubSpot with cloud applications and relational databases to the data warehouse of your choice. This connector empowers data teams to improve data quality, eliminate silos, and uncover new insights to support data-driven decision-making.

Relational Junction allows Hubspot users the ability to connect data with many other data sources to drive insights.

HubSpot is a leading platform for inbound marketing, sales, and customer relationship management. With HubSpot, you can get exhaustive data on your marketing efforts and Relational Junction helps you take control of that data.

Relational Junction is a no-code data integration and replication platform able to easily connect HubSpot and a wide variety of other data sources to your various data destinations. Thanks to its scalable architecture and automation, you can easily grow your data without the need for labor-intensive processes, including manual data entry, data mapping, and maintenance. As a result, you have the data you need, continuously updated and all in one place, allowing for you to provide better customer experiences with more targeted and informed campaigns.

Connect Your HubSpot Data with Your Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence Tool

Relational Junction supports delivery to a wide range of cloud data storage and on-prem data warehouses, allowing you to consolidate all of your data into a single location for archiving, reporting, analytics, and more.

In a matter of minutes, you can connect your Hubspot marketing and sales data with other data sources. Send your Hubspot data to feed your BI, your data warehouse, or your custom analytics stack and see a full view of your leads, analytics, sales, and customer service information.

Relational Junctions Key Benefits:

Easily access, discover, and connect HubSpot data with adjacent enterprise systems — such as databases, ERP and CRM systems, and custom applications

Replicate HubSpot data into your data warehouse quickly and with no coding necessary

Move data at the fastest possible speed with hyper-threaded high-volume data connectors

Keep data fresh with automated data syncs for timely insights and accurate reporting

To learn more about how Relational Junction allows you to seamlessly flow data across HubSpot and other data sources in your tech stack, request a demo .

About Sesame Software

Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction data platform offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. Learn more today !

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

crystal.duarte@sesamesoftware.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.