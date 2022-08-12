Private Jet Operator, Thrive Aviation Earns Prestigious ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation was awarded the coveted Platinum safety rating in an upgrade to their longtime Gold status, after completing an on-site audit with ARG/US' standards team. The review is an in-depth, historical safety-analysis of planes, pilots, and procedures, as well as a validation of enhanced standards in the operation's SMS and Emergency Response Plans.

Thrive Aviation is a Las Vegas based operator with a worldwide operational footprint (PRNewswire)

The new designations place Thrive Aviation among an elite population of the Nation's top rated charter operators.

Known as the industry's most respected, unbiased, and detailed third-party safety analysis, the ARG/US Platinum designation is another impressive milestone in Thrive's emergence as one of the country's premier, luxury jet operators.

Thrive's Director of Safety, Brian Harlan, has led the company's pursuit of elevating its safety-first culture and operating procedures over the past two years. Brian comments on the achievement: "ARG/US Platinum has become the standard by which other standards are set. This is not just a stamp of approval in process, but a reflection of our team's hard work and commitment to a superior culture of safety before anything else!"

Co-Founder and Thrive's acting Director of Operations, Stuart Edenfield adds: "We've always been a safety-first organization, but with our rapid growth over the past few years, we knew that we needed to invest heavily in scaling that culture. The recent audit by ARG/US and resulting Platinum designation was a great validation in our team's ability to meet and maintain the highest safety standards in the industry!"

As they prepare to expand their operational footprint globally with the addition of a new Gulfstream G600, Thrive also achieved IS-BAO Stage 1 certification through a simultaneous audit of international operating standards. The new designations place Thrive Aviation among an elite population of the Nation's top rated charter operators.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a private aviation company dedicated to providing proactive service and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners across North America. With corporate headquarters at Henderson Executive Airport, Thrive Aviation's main operational footprint in Las Vegas includes a large-scale expansion of over 30,000 square feet which includes a private hangar along with a separate dedicated maintenance facility; all at Harry Reid International Airport. Thrive Aviation doubled its owned/operated fleet of light, mid, super-mid and large cabin aircraft during 2021 with additional super-mid and long-range acquisitions scheduled through 2023.

Learn more at: www.flythrive.com

Contact: News@flythrive.com

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International (ARGUS), a member of the SGS Group, is the leader in Aviation Data, Software, Audits, and Certification Services. ARGUS Market Intelligence is the premier Aviation Forecasting service worldwide and have emerged as a leader among market intelligence service providers. ARGUS PROS is one of the 1st accredited audit organizations in the United States and involved in the development of the IOSA Auditing Program. We continue to be the leading provider of on-site safety audits nationwide. ARGUS PRISM is the worldwide leader in safety management systems and a pioneer in FAA Accreditation Consulting for UAS service providers. ARGUS was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Colorado. To learn more about ARGUS international, please visit www.ARGUS.aero

