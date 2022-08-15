Country Roads RV Center Celebrates 4 Years as an Authorized Dealer for Coachmen Northern Spirit

Northern Spirit is Known for their Luxury RVs that are Loaded with Amenities

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are proud to announce that they have been an authorized dealer for the Coachmen Northern Spirit line of RVs for 4 years.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Country Roads RV Center opened its doors in 2008 the company has strived to offer only the highest quality, 5th wheels, travel trailers, and toy haulers.

Now, as one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center has grown to offer a full service and parts department. The family-owned and operated dealership strives to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality new and used RVs to our customers. At the same time, we understand that travel trailers, 5th wheels, and motorhomes are not created equally. Because of this, we do a thorough analysis of new product lines we carry prior to making the decision to place them in our inventory," the spokesperson noted, adding that after reviewing the Northern

Spirit makes and models, it was an easy decision to add these outstanding RVs to their lineup of products.

The Northern Spirit XTR 2549BHX is a roomy bunk plan with the "Max Bed Storage" under the master bed. Pack all the kid's stuff in one place. A plan that the entire family will love.

The Northern Spirit 1943RB remains an extremely popular couples plan with a deep slideout and theater seating for evening relaxation.

About Country Roads RV Center:

