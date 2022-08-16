Cowbell Cyber Bolsters Insurance Leadership with Addition of Reinsurance Veteran

Cowbell appoints reinsurance expert Julia Cederroth as senior director of reinsurance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the addition of Julia Cederroth as senior director of reinsurance. This new position empowers policyholders by helping to build cyber resiliency and close insurability gaps as part of Cowbell's reinsurance solutions.

Prior to joining Cowbell, Cederroth served as vice president and cyber treaty broker at Gallagher Re as a member of the Global Treaty Broking team and Cyber Center of Excellence. Cederroth specialized in sourcing capacity for complex treaties, developing data-driven insights such as market benchmarking to elucidate the unique opportunities cyber presents to re/insurers and capital providers alike. Before joining Gallagher Re, Cederroth acted as associate director at Aon Reinsurance Solutions and senior consultant at Aon Inpoint, where she became a trusted strategic advisor to a diverse range of carrier clients.

"Cowbell values its partnerships - including high levels of engagement and transparency with re/insurers," says Cederroth. "I see Cowbell's attentiveness to adapt to policyholders' evolving cyber exposures as benefiting our current and potential reinsurers. Beyond proactively empowering insureds to reduce cyber incidents, the data generated within Cowbell's platform can be analyzed at the portfolio level in ways we're not accustomed to seeing in cyber. After years of feedback from clients and underwriters facing this aggregation challenge, I look forward to working with trading partners that share our enthusiasm for signaling a new era in cyber insurance!"

"We look forward to Julia's expertise and help in deepening relationships with the reinsurer community while continuing to innovate with cyber insurance programs that serve our targeted market within our robust product suite," said Cowbell co-founder and COO, Trent Cooksley.

Cederroth is a veteran of the insurance industry. She brings ten years of experience as a cyber consultant and enterprise risk management specialist in the financial services sector, built upon her foundational training at UBS and Deloitte Consulting. She holds a B.S. with high honors in business and technology from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Cowbell's closed-loop approach to risk management – Assess, Insure, Improve, Respond – bolsters the company's aggressive loss control strategy, along with its precision in underwriting. The resources, bundled at no charge in Cowbell's cyber policies, help empower businesses to proactively eliminate risk exposures. To date, Cowbell's policyholder base has grown over 5,000% year-over-year and is forecasted to triple during the 2022 calendar year. To learn more about Cowbell, visit https://cowbell.insure/ .

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is signaling a new era in cyber insurance by harnessing technology and data to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with advanced warning of cyber risk exposures bundled with cyber insurance coverage adaptable to today and tomorrow's threats. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

