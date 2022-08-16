Dexterity Ranks at Number 14 for Tennessee's Fastest-Growing Companies and Number 925 Overall, Representing Clients Including Former NFL Player Tim Shaw, Under Armour Ambassador Johnny Agar, the K-Love Books imprint, Americana Singer/Songwriter Darden Smith, and the Leading Voice on Food Addiction Recovery, Dr. Rhona Epstein

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexterity, headquartered in Nashville, TN, announces their company reached number 925 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Dexterity describes its team of 100+ publishing professionals as "Book people with startup hustle." Believing books have the power to make a difference, CEO and Founder Matt West started Dexterity in 2017.

Inc. 5000 Ranking - Dexterity (PRNewswire)

DEXTERITY BOOKS BREAKS THE TOP 1000 ON INC. 5000 FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES LIST

This prestigious placement puts Dexterity as the number 8 top company in Nashville for revenue growth and number 11 among all media companies on the entire list. The rankings are based on 3-year annualized growth, and Dexterity showcases 700% growth over this time period.

Dexterity publishes its own titles and delivers premium publishing services to publishers, content creators, corporate clients, and indie authors, with a distinct focus on providing elite care for every client. "It is an honor to be named to Inc. 5000," says West. "To rank at 925 of 5,000 is evidence of an amazing team and a roster of clients who trust our process." The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Dexterity is also a proud member of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, one of 18 Google for Startups Hubs in North America. West shares, "The Nashville startup community is like family—we help each other out in every way possible. We would have not hit this list without a network cheering us on in our growth."

Kris Kelso, executive coach, speaker, and Dexterity author, has high praise for the company: "My book was put together on what I realize, in hindsight, was a crazy timeline, but they pulled it off. Dexterity put together a great team, and everything was so well orchestrated; I would definitely choose Dexterity again, without hesitation."

The 2022 list continues a unique trend of new businesses making ranks during the boom and busts of the pandemic years, showing perseverance and agility in uncertain times. West continues, "The pandemic created an unforeseen opportunity for us to capitalize on digital creations–mainly those who wanted to get their stories and ideas to captive (and at-home) audiences around the world." Dexterity has garnered notoriety in the book publishing space over the years, and this latest achievement is what West believes to be "the precipice to limitless growth and new clients looking for new choices and methods of publishing."

For more information or media interview requests, please contact Ashley Harris, ashley.harris@dexteritycollective.co .

ABOUT DEXTERITY

DEXTERITY is an award-winning indie publisher and publishing services company built on community, headquartered in Nashville, TN. Founded on New Year's Day 2017 by Matt West, Dexterity has grown to over 100 team members, self-described as "Book People with Startup Hustle." Dexterity offers comprehensive services to those with a story and idea to share with the world—publishing their own titles and delivering premium publishing services to publishers, content creators, corporate clients, and indie authors. Dexterity is a member of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and the Independent Book Publishers Association. To find out more about how Dexterity can move content forward, visit dexteritybooks.com .

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Harris

Ashley.Harris@DexterityCollective.co

Dexterity Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dexterity