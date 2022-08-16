Global Sisters Report Provides Dynamic List of Sisters Killed While Serving in Africa

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sisters Report (GSR), a project of National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company that gives greater voice to Catholic sisters around the globe, debuts a feature on GSR's website, Women of Faith: Honoring Catholic Sisters Killed in Service in Africa. The page highlights Catholic sisters killed in Africa with photos and short biographies. You can view the page here.

Launching in time to mark the one-year anniversary (August 16, 2021) of two sisters brutally murdered along a highway in South Sudan, GSR's project debuts with 43 sisters who have been killed in service throughout Africa. Eventually, the section will be open to reader submissions and highlight sisters killed in service around the world.

"We are honored to present this new feature as a way of elevating the life and ministries of Catholic sisters who died while serving others. Many of these sisters came from small congregations with little funding, and filled vital needs with great love and devotion, but their stories haven't been told until now," said Gail DeGeorge, editor. "These sisters improved education, healthcare, and women and children's lives in African countries, and in this feature, we memorialize their faithfulness and devotion to God's call.'"

Details about the origin of the project are outlined in a column by Global Sisters Report Editor Gail DeGeorge, and about how the project was conducted in a separate column by the project's reporter, Wycliff Oundo. The Superior of the Sacred Heart Sisters, Sr. Alice Jurugo Drajea, writes poignantly of the loss of the two South Sudanese sisters and the efforts to honor them, while pursuing the case to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Global Sisters Report is an independent, non-profit source of news and information about Catholic sisters and the critical issues facing the people they serve. Our network of journalists write about their missions and ministries, and sisters contribute columns on a variety of topics including spirituality and religious life.

For more information, contact Global Sisters Report editor, Gail DeGeorge at 816-968-2285 or gdegeorge@ncronline.org

