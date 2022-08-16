JBS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF ETHICS & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" – B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), communicates to its shareholders and to the market that Michael Koenig has been named the Company's Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Since August 2021, Koenig served as the Head of Ethics and Compliance for Pilgrim's. He previously spent nearly 25 years as an attorney defending companies, individual executives and public officials in criminal, civil and regulatory investigations, and trials. Koenig was also a federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

In addition to Koenig's promotion, the Global Executive Compliance Committee was formed in June 2022. Its primary purpose is to help create a more uniform and consistent compliance program across all JBS entities, including Pilgrim's. The Committee is tasked with overseeing continued improvements and enhancements to the compliance program and promoting a company-wide culture of compliance for its employees, stakeholders, business associates and customers.

About JBS

