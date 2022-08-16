People.ai Named One of America's 2022 Fast-Growing Private Companies

Premier Enterprise Revenue Intelligence & Operations Platform Ranks No. 933 On The Inc. 5000 2022 Annual List, Reports Record Three-Year Revenue Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the Enterprise Revenue Intelligence leader, today announced that it ranked in the top 20% on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

People.ai logo (PRNewswire)

This recognition of company growth follows other recent company accolades and achievements, which include People.ai being named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list ; its inclusion in the leader quadrant in eight G2 Grid Summer 2022 Report categories for enterprise sales and marketing software , including being named the #1 leader in the Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) category; and the recent expansion of its leadership team, appointing Mariana Cogan as Chief Marketing Officer , Aman Sirohi as Chief Information Officer and Emily Weigand as Chief Financial Officer.

"Sales teams today are not only being tasked with selling more innovative products and features, but they're also increasingly being asked to do so with bigger, more complex buying groups and fewer resources," said Oleg Rogynskyy , Co-founder and CEO of People.ai. "Being recognized on this list is further validation of our team's hard work and dedication to continually provide our customers with the proven path to pipeline with enterprise revenue intelligence."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage with in each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai

Media Contact

Avery Nunez

BLASTmedia for People.ai

peopleai@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900 ext. 159

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE People.ai