Resource Innovations Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine unveiled its prestigious annual ranking of America's fastest-growing companies—ranking Resource Innovations No. 328 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The women-led clean energy solutions company also ranked No. 10 in the energy category. Among the top 500 firms to earn a spot on the list, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to over 2,000 percent.

After ranking No. 15 in 2020, Resource Innovations created a visionary strategic plan to rapidly scale in the clean energy sector. Growth initiatives include innovative expansion in its energy efficiency work, as well as investment in new business channels, such as building electrification, electric vehicles, and modernization of the electric transmission grid. In 2021, Resource Innovations partnered with private equity firm BV Investment Partners to complete its first company acquisition of Nexant, an industry leader in demand side management, grid management, and energy software. The Nexant team provided a solid foundation of energy industry expertise built over two decades, which has fueled Resource Innovations' growth.

"Our team is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list, once again, especially during this critical moment in defining the future of clean energy," stated Resource Innovations CEO and founder, Lauren Casentini. "Our growth validates a core principle that I've held for decades: conscious capitalism is good for business. Pairing our mission-driven goals with entrepreneurial business acumen creates results that benefit our employees, our clients, our investors, and our planet. Together with our clients and communities, we are making bold strides toward a brighter energy future."

ABOUT RESOURCE INNOVATIONS

Resource Innovations is a nimble yet powerful organization offering software-enabled clean energy solutions for utilities as well as commercial, industrial, and residential energy consumers. Our experts design and implement leading edge solutions to support the rapidly changing industry and clean energy transition. Resource Innovations is a women-led and controlled portfolio company of BV Investment Partners, one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. We leverage diversity across our team to accelerate energy innovation and make clean and sustainable energy more available, accessible, and affordable. Visit resource-innovations.com.

