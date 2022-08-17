G-SHOCK and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Team Up on Anime-themed BABY-G Timepiece

New Model incorporates a wide selection of shimmering original elements inspired by the romantic transformational capabilities of Sailor Moon

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to G-SHOCK's BABY-G model, created in collaboration with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. A blast from the past, this timepiece conjures up nostalgia for those who remember Sailor Moon and BABY-G's popularity in the 90s. The new watch, BA110XSM, is based on the popular BABY-G BA110 and incorporates a wide selection of shimmering original elements inspired by the romantic transformational capabilities of Sailor Moon.

The navy blue semi-transparent body, which recalls the night sky, is decorated with blue, red, and yellow stars, moons, hearts, and other Sailor Moon images, creating a glamorous look. The face is studded with sparkling shapes, and the hands are gold-colored. This special design evokes the exciting and unforgettable Sailor Moon transformation scene. The band loop is printed with the silhouette of Sailor Moon, which is also engraved on the case back of the watch. The design of the packaging of this model was also inspired by Sailor Moon. Everything about this model is designed to make this a very special collaboration model between BABY-G and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, the heroine of every girl's dreams.

The new timepiece is equipped with G-SHOCK's technology including:

Shock resistant

100M water resistant

2 Year battery life

LED light

5 daily alarms (with 1 snooze alarm)

1/100-second stopwatch (24 hour)1s,24H time

Full auto-calendar

World time 29 time zones (48 cities +coordinated universal time), daylight saving on/off

The BA110XSM will retail for $160, while the additional models and pricing should follow. The new model will be available for purchase starting this August at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

