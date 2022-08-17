Keller Williams Capital Properties (KWCP) and The Menkiti Group Welcomes Simon Frewer as the New President of Home Services

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's fastest growing and most innovative real estate companies is proud to announce Simon Frewer, as the President of Home Services. Mr. Frewer joins the executive team at KWCP and The Menkiti Group to lead KWCP's growth strategy and to integrate their world-class real estate brokerage with an expanding ecosystem of real estate service partners, all supported by integrated technology. In this new role, Mr. Frewer, who brings with him a long and impressive track record of leading tech-enabled service businesses, will lead the teams focused on empowering agents to deliver the Power of Home™. KWCP's Power of Home value proposition is a highly differentiated, customer-centric approach that unlocks value for consumers throughout the homeownership-lifecycle.

"I am thrilled to have Simon leading the charge in our next evolution of growth as we focus on building and delivering the broader real estate platform of the future," said Bo Menkiti, Founder and CEO of The Menkiti Group and KWCP. "His background makes him the ideal person to help us grow and fulfill our mission of transforming lives, careers, and communities through real estate by empowering agent entrepreneurs to deliver the Power of Home to the clients and communities they serve."

The addition of Mr. Frewer provides an opportunity for the enterprise to further establish itself as a leader in the real estate services space and to partner with innovative and cutting-edge companies already focusing on delivering elements of the Power of Home platform to consumers.

"I've been so impressed by this company's journey to date, and I couldn't be more excited to lead the Home Services division as we empower our agents to deliver the Power of Home to their customers, and to continue to build the agent and brokerage experience of the future as our industry continues to evolve," said Simon Frewer, President of Home Services. "Over the course of my career, I have been privileged to lead high growth companies that have disrupted the industries they play in, and I am extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to join this great organization to do that once again."

Mr. Frewer is an experienced senior executive with an impressive record of building businesses and leading great teams through times of transition. He has held the CEO, COO, and President roles at several globally renowned companies, where he led through times of incredible growth and change. As the CEO of Challenger, he helped transform modern B2B selling as we know it, helping some of the world's best companies grow via sales force optimization, business process design, leadership development, and evolving the customer experience. Most recently, Mr. Frewer was the President of DLP Capital, an innovative real-estate investment fund and real estate development company. At DLP, he led new divisions that supported real estate developers and investors via software, membership, training, and event-based products.

"This is an exciting and transformative time for all of us at KWCP and The Menkiti Group as we focus on the future of the real estate industry and we are proud to have Simon leading our efforts to deliver the Power of Home," said Kymber Menkiti, President of KWCP. "He has quickly become an integral part of our team and I look forward to seeing our continued growth and innovation with Simon at the helm."

By expanding their Home Services division, the enterprise is formalizing their commitment to delivering the Power of Home to consumers while keeping agents at the center of the transaction. As they concentrate on national expansion and innovation, they are aggressively recruiting and developing talent. Mr. Frewer joins a team of established leaders which includes Bryan Felder, Vice President of Core Services and Marriah Unruh, GM & Area Director of KWCP.

About The Menkiti Group:

Founded in 2004, The Menkiti Group is a 100% minority-owned Certified Business Enterprise headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Menkiti Group is an integrated real estate services company focused on a double bottom line, measuring success in terms of positive social impact and financial returns. The company was founded with the mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate, and is committed to driving impact by empowering agent entrepreneurs to deliver the Power of Home™ to the clients and communities they serve, and by transforming urban neighborhoods through its award-winning capital, development, and asset management platforms.

The company's approach to delivering the Power of Home is centered on building an integrated home services platform that provides agent entrepreneurs with the products, tools, technology, training, and support they need to build successful local businesses that drive impact for the clients they serve. The company's tech enabled verticals include brokerage, title, mortgage, insurance, a consumer home management portal, and concierge home renovation services.

Over the past 18 years, The Menkiti Group has invested over $350MM in emerging urban neighborhoods, worked on the development of over 3MM SF of real estate, and has assisted over 2,000 families in purchasing their first homes. For more information, please visit MenkitiGroup.com or call (202) 733-5455.

About Keller Williams Capital Properties

Keller Williams Capital Properties (KWCP), The Menkiti Group's residential brokerage arm, continues its trajectory of growth, breaking multiple records in 2021. To date, KWCP stands out as one of the fastest-growing Keller Williams Realty International brokerages ranking in the Top 20 of all KW franchises. This year, KWCP set new internal benchmarks for future growth, exceeding $3.15B in total sales volume, serving nearly 7K families, generating over $80MM in revenue, and sharing nearly $1MM in profit back to its agents who contributed to the company's growth.

KWCP has been honored seven times by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City as one of America's fastest-growing companies, placing the company in the ICIC Hall of Fame. In Spring of 2022, KWCP was ranked #6 in the Washington Business Journal's List of the Largest Companies Owned by People of Color in Greater D.C. KWCP remains relentless in its pursuit to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate. Through a constantly expanding diverse and talented team, KWCP successfully delivers on their commitment to provide outstanding client service while making a purposeful impact on our neighborhoods and deliberate difference within the communities we serve. As KWCP continues its growth, so does its Agent Entrepreneurs; with 100+ individual agents, teams & groups increasing their business over 20% year-over-year!

