Vantaca named one of Inc 5000's fastest-growing companies in America for second straight year

WILMINGTON, N.C. , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Inc. Magazine has named Vantaca to the publication's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Vantaca, an industry-leading software provider for association management companies, earned spot #628 on the list with record-breaking growth this past year. Over the past three years, Vantaca reported consistent fast-paced growth at a rate of 994%.

"Receiving this recognition again in 2022 is a reflection of another year of outstanding effort by the Vantaca team," said Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. "At Vantaca, we believe in and foster a culture of continuous innovation, unwavering commitment to our customers' experience, and winning as a team. I firmly believe that our team and culture were the primary drivers of another year of amazing growth and further, that these components are what will help us continue to accelerate our growth into the future."

Vantaca expects their hyper-growth to continue into 2023. Currin stated "we are excited to grow our team to nearly 150 employees by year-end, most of whom are based in our Wilmington, NC office." The Vantaca CEO attributes future growth and success to smart people, hard work, great leadership, and amazing customers.

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Vantaca

Vantaca provides a next-generation cloud solution for Community Association Management companies. Vantaca's Community Operating System redefines Homeowner Association (HOA) management and accounting with dynamic configurable workflows and extensive accounting automation. This single comprehensive system is fully integrated with leading industry banks to facilitate and automate financial operations in real-time. Vantaca clients work smarter, faster, and happier.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

