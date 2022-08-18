LightEdge & NFINIT Bring HITRUST-Compliant Cloud Options to Healthcare and Biotech Organizations in the Southwest

HITRUST Inheritance Program Offers LightEdge Customers a Fast Track to Compliance

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With several recent project engagements, LightEdge — a leading provider of colocation, cloud and managed service solutions — and NFINIT, a LightEdge company, are expanding their footprint in the healthcare and biotech sectors, particularly in the Southwest. LightEdge is now working with Allegiance Group and Borrego Health , in addition to many other healthcare and biotech companies. More than 20% of LightEdge clients (over 150 customers) are in the healthcare or healthcare services industries.

LightEdge Logo (PRNewswire)

As the leader in compliant cloud and colocation for healthcare organizations , LightEdge is one of approximately 30 organizations globally, and one of very few MSPs that are part of the HITRUST Inheritance Program . The program allows customers to inherit relevant controls for their own HITRUST compliance standards. With LightEdge's recent acquisition of NFINIT, an infrastructure solutions provider based in San Diego, LightEdge is offering its healthcare expertise and HITRUST Inheritance Program to NFINIT clients and other enterprises in the Southwest.

"HITRUST CSF is the gold standard for healthcare applications," said Robert McCabe, CIO for Allegiance Group. "In the face of mounting data breaches, companies handling sensitive data must remove all doubt by working with trusted providers like LightEdge that offer strong experience in security protocols and regulatory compliance. Allegiance Group saved time and resources by taking advantage of the HITRUST Inheritance Program, which allowed us to leverage LightEdge's assessment scores, inheriting the LightEdge controls and applying them to our own assessments quickly and easily."

Allegiance Group is one of many healthcare clients leveraging LightEdge's proven expertise in compliance-driven cloud solutions. Borrego Health, a longtime colocation customer of NFINIT, has been steadily moving applications to the cloud. LightEdge is managing the migration, while also providing Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).

"Our consultative, white glove approach is ideal for healthcare and biotech enterprises navigating especially difficult IT requirements and concerns right now," said Michael Hannan, Chief Security Officer for LightEdge. "Healthcare and biotech companies aren't interested in cookie-cutter, low-touch technology solutions. Our expertise and proven ability to build and manage environments that enable our clients to meet HIPAA, HITRUST, and other compliance standards set us apart as a leader in delivering highly compliant and secure healthcare and biotech IT solutions."

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is the leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers primarily across the Midwest, Texas, and the Southwest. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

NFINIT/LE Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LightEdge