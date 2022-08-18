VIVA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/AKA VIVALIVETV CAGE BOUND FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP AND KNOCK OUT ARTISTS PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCES THE MOST ACTION PACKED CHANNEL IN HISTORY AND KICKS OFF WITH 4 TITLE FIGHTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVA Entertainment Group, AKA Vivalivetv Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today announces CFC Cagebound Fighting Championship and Knockout Artist Promotions come together to bring the most action-packed channel in fighting history. The network, set to launch Aug. 20, 2022 on VivaLive TV's channel 56, kicks-off with four title fights; The pay-per-view event to be aired on Vivalivetv channel 1 includes Ex-Bellator and UFC fighters McWilliams, Gonzalez, Donaldson and Costa. 125 pound Cammo State Title and the 125 pound CFC Vacant Title. The main event concludes with the USFL United States Fight League future stars of MMA competing for the chance to represent the United States on the world stage at the Olympics and Abu Dhabi Championships.

"I'm excited about this amazing match-up on the network," said Dan Lipman, COO of the KOA Channel. "Aug. 20th the world will see just a glimpse of all the action-packed fights we have coming up."

The pay-per-view event can be purchased now on the VivaLive TV app channel 1 with a special offer at only $9.99.

To purchase tickets for the live event, visit PurplePass.com/Modesto or Modesto Centre Plaza.

Viva Entertainment chief executive officer, Johnny Falcones, commented, "Viva is excited to offer this exclusive fights to our members and new customers.

