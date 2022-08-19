Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Investors of Class Action Against 1Globe Capital LLC and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 1Globe Capital LLC ("1Globe") and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVA) stock between April 11, 2016, and February 22, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sva.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 1Globe Capital LLC and Jiaqiang Li's ("Li") shared beneficial ownership of 20% or more of Sinovac common stock; (2) 1Globe's actions in connection with the Annual Meeting, including 1Globe's and Li's participation in the effort to replace four of Sinovac's five incumbent directors; (3) defendants' agreements and relationships with each other concerning their Sinovac stock; and (4) their plans to purchase additional shares of Sinovac stock.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sva or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sinovac you have until October 17, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

