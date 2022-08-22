Heartdub showcases full range of digital products and technical innovation for fashion industry at Magic Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Heartdub attended Magic Las Vegas and showcased full range of digital products and the sustainable development of the fashion industry. As the hottest booth in the supply chain + technology exhibition area – Heartdub was packed with visitors from day one to the end of the show. Everyone was attracted to the latest products Heartdub ONE. The strong visual senses pulled visitors to dive into the digital world built by Heartdub, and the brand-new interactive experience immerses visitors in virtual reality.

As the "Newton Engine in the Metaverse", Heartdub ONE has paved a passage to the virtual world with its ramming technology, bringing the virtual world infinitely closer to us. For every visitor in the exhibit, the digital world is no longer distant, but right in front of us.

The Heartdub engineers who are striving for technological innovation showed their professionalism at the exhibition. Several trending topics such as "How to Empower Traditional Enterprises to Transform Digitally", "How to Use Technology to Make Digital Twins with Physical Objects" and "How to Promote the Development of Sustainable Fashion with Digitalization" were discussed in-depth with visitors at the exhibition.

Heartdub cofounder also attended the event to give a public speech. With his in-depth descriptions, he delivered obscure technical terms to the audience in a complete and easy-to-understand manner. More visitors were attracted to the Heartdub booth to experience the digital products, feel the disruptive technology advancement, and imagine the future of sustainable fashion together.

Heartdub at Magic Las Vegas concluded successfully, Heartdub received nearly a thousand purchase intentions at this year's MAGIC LAS VEGAS, and the 4-day event came to a successful end in Vegas.

MAGIC SHOW is currently the only professional apparel and fabric exhibition in the world with the most comprehensive range of services from raw materials to finished products and related industrial chains. This year's exhibition has a scale of over 200,000 square meters, attracting 96,000 professional visitors from the United States and more than 110 countries and regions; more than 3,200 exhibitors brought 21,000 categories of products from about 5,500 brands. According to official statistics, the success rate for MAGIC LAS VEGAS this year was as high as 80%, and Heartdub took advantage of this mega-exhibition to achieve another successful year.

Since August 2021, MAGIC SHOW has officially returned to the VEGAS LVCC exhibition hall. It took Heartdub nine years to sufficiently prepare for the MAGIC SHOW! We showed the world the charm of the technology brought by our physics engine and proved the strength that Heartdub has been building up for nine years. Whether it was technical research and upgrading, brand building and precipitation, or experience accumulation and reconciliation, all the time and effort ushered in a positive answer with the debut of MAGIC LAS VEGAS.

Also present at the show were three of Heartdub's virtual human colleagues: Railey, Jessica, and Rosa (pictured below from left to right), who have different skin tones, different personalities, and futuristic looks. The audience showed high attention and interest in the three virtual employees and even asked for their contact information for more in-depth virtual communication. These virtual employees fully demonstrate Heartdub's corporate values, which are creativity, diversity, and inclusion.

The "heartwarming gift" for MAGIC LAS VEGAS was sent out on the first day of the event. Everyone was curious about this "digital-to-physical" gift. Are there any deviations between real and virtual?

However, Heartdub's technical strength will never disappoint. The moment visitors received the physical gifts and compared them to the designs on the software, they are all impressed by the perfect replication of the design, which is truly what you see is what you get. This gift is the best proof that we have achieved "cost reduction and efficiency" with our product.

Two important partners also came to MAGIC LAS VEGAS with Heartdub this year, Jiangsu Jujie, a microfibers company with a nearly 30-year history of high-end textile materials, and DANZ, a New York-based designer brand.

Jujie Microfiber, with the concept of exploring the perfect fusion of aesthetics and technology, has profound accumulation in the technical fields of polymer chemistry, differentiated spinning, application of bio-based degradable materials, water-based polyurethane, and premium suede-like microfiber pile.

Jujie Microfiber came to the exhibition with their new fabrics to showcase their more environmentally friendly and innovative materials and better industrial designs. Jujie Microfiber's belief in "benefiting the community and human beings" coincides with Heartdub's vision of "making the world a better place". Both companies joined forces for the exhibition to gain more recognition through their high-barrier technologies and brand concepts.

DANZ, Heartdub's long-term partner, founded by Danica Zheng, one of the most promising young emerging designers selected by Teen Vogue, has had her work worn by major international celebrities and published in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, T Magazine, etc. Its brand concept is dedicated to creating exquisite and sexy pieces styles for modern women, while boldly innovating and challenging the traditional fashion system. Its scope is not limited to fashion and clothing, but also includes a combination of technology, culture, and art.

Both Heartdub and DANZ are exploring and fusing technology and fashion in their respective fields to create a better future.

At the exhibition, Heartdub proved its determination to use a more environmental-friendly and digital means to empower design, enhance sales, and devote itself to the sustainable development of the fashion industry. The brand concept of emphasizing environmental protection and Tech for Social Good was also highly recognized by the community.

The four-day exhibit was so rewarding that every Duber at Heartdub was touched by the recognition that Heartdub received for all their preparation and efforts. Heartdub's vision of "Let's make the world a better place" was once again reinforced.

Heartdub will continue to polish its products and promote the development of digital transformation, make progress together with pioneers, and strive for sustainable development and zero waste manufacturing.

