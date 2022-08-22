RAID: Shadow Legends Fan-favorite Deathknight Finally Becomes a Legendary Champion

Ultimate Deathknight is Available to All Players From August 25th Through October 27

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announces that fan-favorite character Deathknight makes his long-awaited debut as a Legendary Champion in acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends. Ultimate Deathknight will be free for all players during a two-month loyalty in-game event from August 25 through October 27, 2022.

Since RAID launched in 2018, Deathknight has become the most recognizable face of the RAID brand and developed a massive cult following for his humorous and good-natured attitude and forlorn aspirations of becoming a powerful hero. He has also served as a lead in many of RAID's most viral commercial spots including RAID 2nd Anniversary , RPG Life Training , Therapy , DK Dreams Big , and RAID 3rd Anniversary . Finally, everyone's favorite underdog gets his day in the sun.

"Deathknight became instantly beloved by fans, and we couldn't be more excited to answer the call from so many to finally bring them a Legendary version of Deathknight," said Nick Day, VP of Creative at Plarium. "And to the fans that have always been rooting for the original Deathknight, 6-starring him, and putting him in your lineup regardless of how much weaker it made your team, this Ultimate Deathknight is for you. We (and OG Deathknight) will always appreciate your support and dedication."

Hosting the Ultimate Deathknight event is none other than…. The original Deathknight himself! Alongside the Ultimate Deathknight Champion, Plarium has brought Deathknight to life for the RAID community—and in advertising—using a cutting-edge real-time rendered motion capture avatar. Players can follow the skeleton himself on his Facebook and Twitter at @OGDeathknight for first-look reveal of his new Champion, running campaign commentary, and live appearances from high profile streamers and creators over the coming months.

"I'm so proud to officially announce my partnership with Raid as the face… uh, skull, if you will - of the Ultimate Deathknight Campaign," said Deathknight. "I'll be hosting this amazing event from August 25 through October 27, and I just want to say, this has been… lifechanging. Humbling. I mean, come on - I'm doing press interviews! I met Jeff Goldblum! Heck, I have an agent! To all my fans out there - my "Skeleton Crew" - I wouldn't be here without you pushing for this for all these years. I just want you to know that while I'm getting bigger, stronger, and hopefully better - I'm not gonna change. Let's go get some #Justice4Deathknight."

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store or the Plarium Play platform.

