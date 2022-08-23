HAVAS MEDIA GROUP NORTH AMERICA NAMES AD EXCHANGE OPENX A PREFERRED SUPPLY-SIDE PLATFORM FOR PROGRAMMATIC ADS

Shared commitment to sustainability and transparency a key factor in partnership

NEW YORK and PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Media Group (HMG) North America and OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel advertising exchange, today announced that OpenX has been named a preferred supply-side platform for programmatic advertising bought by HMG on behalf of its clients across North America.

HMG North America and OpenX will work together to create unique and innovative media buying opportunities on leading publisher sites through a combination of open auctions, private marketplaces (PMPs) and programmatic direct buys. The companies will develop a go-to-market strategy that leverages HMG's media buying expertise and OpenX's network of more than 130,000 domains across web, mobile and connected TV formats.

Today's announcement is part of HMG North America's ongoing effort to consolidate – via select supply-side platforms – its clients' ad spend on the open web. HMG North America will rely on these platforms in particular when desirable ad inventory is available on multiple exchanges.

HMG North America has made it a strategic priority to establish an ethical and sustainable supply chain as a pillar of its business, and a key consideration in designating OpenX a preferred partner is its commitment to sustainability. In May, OpenX announced details of the company's "Path to Net-Zero," a comprehensive initiative that has positioned it at the forefront of sustainability practices in the ad industry. OpenX is the first advertising exchange to be certified as carbon neutral, and HMG intends for all of its supply chain partners to be carbon neutral by 2023.

"HMG is committed to buying through supply-side partners who bring insight, operating excellence and transparency to our supply chain and who align with our vision of responsible and sustainable advertising," said Andrew Goode, EVP, managing director, investment for HMG North America. "OpenX has demonstrated innovation and sophistication in helping brands find and engage audiences at scale, and we look forward to partnering with them as we continue our commitment to green media buying."

"As today's leading brands pursue audiences across a fluid and fragmented digital landscape, engaging meaningfully with customers requires deep, data-based insight, superior technology and trusted partners," said John Gentry, chief executive officer of OpenX. "We look forward to working with Havas Media Group to create an unquestionably valuable advertising supply path for its clients as they seek to connect with their targets in ways that are beneficial to everyone, including people and the planet."

Among the key benefits of the partnership will be greater control of inventory and less executional complexity for Havas Media Group North America and harder-working media for its clients. Timely and transparent data and analysis provided by OpenX will also promote better execution and optimization of clients' campaigns on a real-time basis, and OpenX will enjoy less cluttered access to premium marketers. Both HMG North America and OpenX are committed to a "clean" supply chain in which content and traffic quality as well as regulatory compliance and brand safety measures exceed expectations.

About Havas Media Group

Havas Media Group (HMG) is the media experience agency. HMG delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. HMG is part of the Havas Group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world's largest integrated content, media, and communications groups. HMG also consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. The media experience agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 62 Villages. Global clients include Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Swarovski, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others.

For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Group on Twitter @HavasMedia, LinkedIn @Havas Media Group, Facebook @HavasMediaGroup or Instagram @havas.

About OpenX

OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 250 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and is on a path to becoming one of the first companies in the world to achieve Net-Zero status. For more information, visit the company's website at www.openx.com.

