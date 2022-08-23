TaxConnex™ Selected to Speak at Two GSCPA Events This Fall

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex™, a technology-enabled sales tax outsource provider, shared that they have been chosen to speak by the Georgia Society of CPAs at two events this fall. They will also be exhibiting at the annual Southeastern Accounting Show, hosted by the GSCPA, in Atlanta, GA this week. They will be showcasing their sales tax compliance services as well as discussing potential partnerships with CPA firms and other alliances looking to add to their service offerings and gain a trusted sales tax provider for their clients. Later in the year, TaxConnex will be speaking at two additional GSCPA events – the Georgia Tax Forum November 2-3 and the Business and Industry Conference on November 16-17.

"We are excited to work with GSCPA at these three events" explained TaxConnex Partner and Chief Revenue Officer, Brian Greer. "It's been a long time since these events have been in person and we're glad to be back out there speaking and meeting with our partners, clients, and future clients. We are grateful GSCPA has asked us to help shed a light on the complexities of sales tax in our sessions."

On November 3 at 11:20 am, TaxConnex's Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, Jeff Meigs, will be speaking on Sales Tax Hot Topics, digging into some of the more complex areas of sales tax that tend to cause business blunders at GSCPA's Georgia Tax Forum.

And then on November 17th, TaxConnex will present during two mid-morning sessions at GSCPA's Business and Industry Conference. Jeff Meigs will be speaking on How Sales Tax Impacts Mergers & Acquisitions and in a different session, Brian Greer, Partner and CRO at TaxConnex, will be speaking on Sales Tax Hot Topics.

The Southeastern Accounting Show is this week (August 24-25) at the Cobb Galleria. TaxConnex will be located at booth #302 where they will be showcasing their white-glove sales tax outsourcing service offerings. If you are attending, TaxConnex hopes to meet you in-person. Be sure to stop by and enter their giveaway.

