CipherHealth Listed in Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication

Patient engagement leader gets nod for industry-leading patient communication engagement and communication solutions spanning the care continuum

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader CipherHealth today announced it was named in the Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication in Q3 2022. The designation places CipherHealth among leading organizations pioneering critical transformation initiatives across every corner of the healthcare ecosystem.

CipherHealth was honored for the personal, intelligent, and timely nature of its suite of dynamic patient engagement, outreach, and communication solutions. CipherHealth's pre-care, point-of-care, and post-care solutions, empowered by a powerful, interoperable engagement engine, deliver contextually relevant messaging to patients at every stage of the care journey while gathering patient data and creating insights for care leaders to make better clinical and operational decisions.

"Healthcare institutions are at a crossroads. They're grappling with unprecedented challenges in recruiting and retaining talented workforces, while at the same time facing a marketplace defined by consumerism. Healthcare leaders must find new ways to innovate and compete on an entirely new patient experience playing field," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "Inclusion among the Constellation Shortlist™ is proof positive that we are meeting our goals and mission: to help health systems find new paths to success on clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction fronts through personal, contextual patient engagement."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

