Comprehensive Integrative Biological Dental Conference hosted by the IAOMT.

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) extends an invitation to dental/medical professionals to attend their annual Integrative Biological Dental Conference this September 8th-10th in Phoenix, Arizona. The conference will focus on the latest advances in integrative oral health care, featuring speakers who are experts in their fields.

2022 IAOMT Conference (PRNewswire)

The IAOMT is bringing dental professionals together for three days of engaging speakers presenting cutting edge research about the latest innovations in integrative biological dentistry. Members will be able to earn CE or CME credits, participate in a scientific symposium, and have the opportunity to discuss research relevant to their practices. Attendees can expect to learn about new and innovative ways of improving oral health and thus overall health for their patients.

This event is open to all dental professionals, as well as integrative health care practitioners. Interested professionals can register online at the IAOMT website .

The IAOMT's annual conference will offer an Introduction to Biological Dentistry Course on Thursday and a Scientific Symposium on Friday and Saturday. Sunday features an informal Q & A: The Becoming of a Biological Practice. This class is the perfect time to ask questions and to build a connection with your fellow colleagues before returning to work on Monday.

The IAOMT also offers a Student Scholarship Program for IAOMT Conference Attendance to bring interested dental students to our conference, where they can acquire newfound knowledge about biological dentistry.

Some of the topics to be presented will focus on the toxicity of dental materials containing metals, properly testing for heavy metals, movement disorders, assessment of bone marrow cavitations and successful jawbone detox, integrating homeopathy, peptide therapy, & nutritional medicine to effectively treat serious disease, as well as understanding the relationship between the TMJ, aesthetics and airway.

For those who are unable to travel, the IAOMT offers a live broadcast of our annual conference.

The IAOMT is a non-profit organization dedicated to biological dentistry and its mission of protecting public health and the environment since it was founded in 1984.

The organization hopes its upcoming dental conference will help enlighten dental professionals as to the benefits of the oral/systemic connection utilizing integrative biological dental concepts.

Contact:

David Kennedy, DDS, IAOMT Public Relations Chair, info@iaomt.org

International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT)

Phone: (863) 420-6373; Website: www.iaomt.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology