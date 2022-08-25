WATS3D® AI Platform Included in American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Clinical Practice Update on New Technology and Innovation for Surveillance and Screening in Barrett's Esophagus

SUFFERN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDx Diagnostics, Inc. announced that the WATS3D diagnostic platform has been incorporated in the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Clinical Practice Update (CPU) on New Technology and Innovation for Surveillance and Screening in Barrett's Esophagus: Expert Review, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. WATS3D uses a unique wide-area sampling instrument, proprietary 3D imaging with AI analysis, and expert pathologists to reliably identify abnormal cells to help physicians prevent esophageal cancer.

"The CPU is based on a thorough review of the existing clinical literature and expert opinion. It includes several Best Practice Advice statements intended to provide gastroenterologists with real-world, actionable, practical advice on the management of BE," said Vivek Kaul, MD, FACG, FASGE, AGAF, Segal-Watson Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, University of Rochester Medical Center. "The inclusion of WATS3D in this update is an important addition and presents an opportunity for clinicians to potentially increase their detection of BE and esophageal dysplasia, both endoscopically treatable precursors to one of the fastest growing and most fatal cancers in the United States."

WATS3D technology helps overcome the limitations associated with traditional upper endoscopy screening and surveillance methods. The CPU highlights some WATS3D clinical evidence, which demonstrated an increased yield for dysplasia detection, and that pathologic interpretation of these specimens has been shown to have significantly higher interobserver agreement, with a kappa of 0.86.

"CDx is committed to providing physicians with an AI-based diagnostic solution that empowers them to prevent esophageal cancer," said Bill Huffnagle, CEO of CDx Diagnostics. "The clinical value of adding WATS3D to the upper endoscopy screening and surveillance protocol has now been recognized by 4 major medical societies (AGA, ASGE, AFS, and SAGES). This is a significant accomplishment for CDx which underscores the clinical value of WATS3D and its continued role in preempting this potentially life-threatening disease, one patient at a time."

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics' mission of Empowering Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time is accomplished through a proprietary diagnostic platform. This combination of technology synthesizes computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology and three-dimensional cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more reliably than prior methods. CDx tests require only a few minutes of practice time, are highly cost effective, widely reimbursed, and address a recognized critical gap in the current diagnostic standard of care. Routine clinical use of CDx testing has detected thousands of cancers and precancerous conditions that otherwise would have been missed in time for effective treatment. CDx Diagnostics is a Galen Partners portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com.

