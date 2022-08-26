Clearwater Analytics Wins US Captive Review Award for Best Software Solution

Clearwater's Investment Accounting Software Recognized for its Impact on Operational Efficiency, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost Effectiveness

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Captive Review named Clearwater Analytics the winner of the 2022 US Captive Review Awards in the Software Solution category.

(PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to receive the best software solution award from Captive Review. This honor reaffirms our commitment to innovation and our software having a profound impact in captive insurance accounting," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We are proud to help each of our captive insurance clients conquer the complex challenges they face daily. Our platform easily manages the back-end tasks of aggregating and reconciling data, giving our clients more time and resources to focus on growing their business and gaining a competitive advantage."

Each year, Captive Review recognizes best-in-class performance in the captive insurance industry. Awards go to organizations that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and overall high levels of excellence. The award highlights Clearwater's industry-leading investment accounting software and its capabilities to help captive insurers enhance their operational efficiency, quality, and cost effectiveness. Customer service, low error rates and effective implementation were also considered.

Investors around the world use the Clearwater SaaS solution to automate the accounting, reporting, and aggregation of multi-asset portfolio data across sources. Captive insurers take advantage of Clearwater's software to manage tasks that include data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation to increase data quality, reduce the cost of data management, and eliminate error-prone manual reconciliation processes. With data updated daily, the Clearwater solution gives users a timely and comprehensive view of all their portfolio holdings and compliance data from a single dashboard.

To learn more about the many ways Clearwater supports captive insurers, visit the Clearwater Analytics website .

About Captive Review

Captive Review and captivereview.com are published with the concerns and interests of the risk management and captive insurance communities firmly in mind. Captive Review was launched in December 1999 and has grown to become a leading information provider within the market, now published monthly. Visit www.captivereview.com for more information.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics