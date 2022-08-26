Telit Acquires Mobilogix to Provide Custom IoT Project and Solution Design Services

Integration of Mobilogix adds IoT device design and engineering capabilities to streamline new and existing customer projects — reducing business risk, project time, cost, and complexity

Customized IoT project expertise turns business vision into ready-to-certify and mass-produce IoT solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announces the acquisition of group assets from Mobilogix, a California-based startup company specializing in custom IoT solutions worldwide. The acquisition allows Telit to expand in the growing segment of new and existing IoT adopters that want to reduce complexity and time to market. The acquisition adds comprehensive device engineering expertise and resources that focus on optimizing specifications for handoff to electronic manufacturing services, original device manufacturing, and the attainment of regulatory approvals and carrier certifications. For more information on Mobilogix, visit: https://www.mobilogix.com/.

"We built Mobilogix into a successful global business with razor sharp focus on creating competitive, custom IoT solutions quickly for customers in verticals like telematics, micro-mobility, healthcare, construction, and agriculture, sourcing modules and connectivity from across the IoT value chain," said Mathi Gurusamy, CEO of Mobilogix. "Bringing solutions together with all-Telit modules, connectivity and platforms makes custom design much more efficient for our large and small customers to get to market. As part of Telit, we can create these projects faster and reach a much larger market."

"From Fortune 500 to start-ups, companies adopting IoT prefer to start from a business idea or a vision and turn them directly into viable, competitive, ready-to-launch devices and solutions — without taking focus away from their core businesses," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO of Telit. "We have award-winning, industry-leading modules, connectivity, and platforms at Telit. The addition of the Mobilogix expertise in design and industrialization, gives us the ability to build end-to-end custom solutions — fully utilizing all our offerings — for our customers, so they can focus on their business and objectives."

Upon closing, Irvine-based Mobilogix will relocate personnel and offices into Telit's new Irvine headquarters. Telit will becoming Telit Cinterion , upon conclusion of regulatory approvals and closing conditions of the acquisition of the Thales IoT Modules business announced on July 29, 2022.

