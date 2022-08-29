Fuel Cycle Earns #7 Technology Provider and #25 Most Innovative Supplier in 2022 GRIT Report

Market research cloud leader recognized by GreenBook for its dedication to continuous innovation in the insights industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized in the latest Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report as the #7 Technology Provider and #25 Most Innovative Supplier—one of the most acclaimed and widely read reports showcasing trends in the insights industry.

The GRIT Report is based on feedback from insights professionals around the world, providing one of the most comprehensive comparisons of the key players in the space. Within the 'GRIT Report Business and Innovation Edition 2022' is the highly regarded GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies list, which includes six segmented sublists highlighting specialized leaders across the industry, including technology providers.

"As the insights industry evolves, companies must evolve with it in order to deliver valuable solutions to their customers," says Eran Gilad , CEO of Fuel Cycle. "Our mission to ignite action is what drives our passion and inspires us to keep innovating and providing the insights our customers need to be the best at what they do."

The recognition from GreenBook follows several recent accolades from Fuel Cycle including:

To learn more about Fuel Cycle and its recognition in the GRIT Report, please visit fuelcycle.com .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

