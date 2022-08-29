Northstar Provides Update on Operations at the Empower Pilot Facility and Other Corporate Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on operations at its asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, BC (the "Empower Pilot Facility"), and other corporate initiatives. The Company continues to focus its efforts on ramping up from steady state production to commercial production at the Empower Pilot Facility.

Empower Pilot Facility

The Company continues to operate in steady state production at the Empower Pilot Facility, reprocessing feedstock of asphalt shingles into liquid asphalt, aggregate and fibre. The amount of shingle feedstock processed has been steadily increasing and the Company expects to achieve production in the range of 50 to 75 tonnes per day by the end of Q4 2022. Steady state production has given the Company an opportunity to make operational strides in three main areas:

Identifying Key Areas of Improvement: The lessons learned while operating the production process from input to output has enabled the Company to identify key areas of improvement in equipment performance, operating philosophy, process integration, and critical uptime and reliability criteria.



Feedback from Product Specification Analysis: As previously announced, the Company has developed the internal capability for product testing, has carried out testing through third party laboratories and has worked extensively with potential customers in the paving, shingle manufacturing, and roofing system manufacturing sectors to carry out product analysis. This feedback has contributed to performance improvements at the Empower Pilot Facility that the Company plans to incorporate into the design of its planned Calgary scale up facility (the "Empower Calgary Facility").



Engineering Development Work: The Company has continued the engineering design work on key elements of the Empower Calgary Facility with long lead manufacturing partners. Their feedback is now being incorporated into the equipment, operating philosophy and processing integration of the Empower Pilot Facility.

The Company recently completed its first major shutdown with a second shutdown planned in Q4 2022. Among other reasons, a shutdown allows the Company to implement the lessons described above through process changes and adding or enhancing equipment to improve production and operating philosophy. The Company expects to increase production levels to a range of 50 to 75 tonnes per day following the next major shutdown.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are very happy with the progress we have made at the Empower Pilot Facility and the three key areas of feedback we have received. Only by operating our Empower Pilot Facility from the front-end to the back-end can we learn how to operate our facilities to reach their maximum potential. This is critical for both the Empower Pilot Facility and the Empower Calgary Facility. We have enjoyed ongoing research & development ("R&D") support from major international conglomerates and we believe that this support demonstrates interest in our proprietary process and because this R&D support comes from the paving, shingle manufacturing, and flat roofing manufacturing sectors, it validates our assumption of the wide applicability of our products. Lastly, as we work with key industry partners involved in certain steps of our process, their feedback has been equally as applicable to the Empower Pilot Facility as to the Empower Calgary Facility. In turn, we have applied that feedback immediately when practicable or will wait until the next major shutdown."

Empower Calgary Facility

Given the process improvements at the Empower Pilot Facility, the Company has decided to move the commencement of detailed design engineering for the Empower Calgary Facility to Q1 2023. The Company believes that this will allow for more time to incorporate lessons learned from the Empower Pilot Facility into the detailed design for the Empower Calgary Facility.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills

President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those concerning the Company's expectation of reaching commercial production in Q4 2022, its belief that the Company's R&D results evidence interest in Northstar's proprietary processes; its plans to incorporate performance improvements into the Empower Calgary Facility, the timing of the commencement of detailed design engineering for the Empower Calgary Facility and the Company's belief that it can use the additional time to incorporate lessons learned into that design, and its plans for a conference call with the investment community in late August. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in its annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR.. The ongoing dispute between the sovereign state of Ukraine and Russia also poses risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

