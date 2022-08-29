Soluta Appoints Experienced Insurance Industry Executive, Bob Reiff, as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soluta, an innovator in operational technology, announced today that Bob Reiff has joined as the Chief Revenue Officer. Bob brings over 30 years' experience in the group insurance industry and will lead Soluta's team in accelerating revenue growth and strategic partnerships.

Soluta, an innovator in operational technology, announced today that Bob Reiff has joined as the Chief Revenue Officer.

"With Bob, we have a proven leader and industry expert across the employee benefits sector," said Nyle Leftwich, Chief Executive Offer at Soluta. "Bob will help define our go-to-market strategy by focusing on customer needs and innovation opportunities. We are thrilled to have Bob improve the way forward for Soluta and our valued customers. He is a great culture fit for our organization and we are excited to have him join our executive team."

Prior to joining Soluta, Bob served as the Senior Vice President of Group Protection Distribution where he led the Distribution channel for business, including Sales, Account Management, Broker and Consultant Relations, and Distribution Operations and Strategy. His decades long career in the insurance industry has resulted in deep expertise in sales, sales leadership, field service, marketing, and relationship management and will be a powerful asset as Soluta continues to grow in the insurance technology market.

About Soluta

Born out of the oldest third-party administrator in Texas, Soluta believes technology needs to optimize established systems and solve tricky business operations issues. Our diverse background, combined with robust technical expertise, helps us create innovative solutions to multifaceted business problems. Whether it is providing producer self-service tools, seamlessly integrating with existing enrollment and payroll systems, providing solutions to complicated billing issues, or automating producer onboarding processes, we have a group of talented innovators with a creative mindset in their approach to solving your unique operation issues. Learn more by visiting www.solutainc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Soluta Inc.