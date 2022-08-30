MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Pendrey, AllPoints President, announced the internal promotions as a mark of the company's growth over the past two years.

AllPoints announces Jim Stafstrom and Eric Trelstad as new VPs of Sales.

AllPoints, a global foodservice parts supplier, is proud to announce Jim Stafstrom and Eric Trelstad as new Vice Presidents of Sales. The internal promotions come as the company sees continued growth and expansion of services both at home and abroad.

Jim Stafstrom served over 14 years with AllPoints parent company Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS), and accepts the promotion from his previous position as Director of Business Development. As a Vice President of Sales, he will oversee the service agents, dealers, and buying groups in order to cultivate further industry partnerships for AllPoints.

Stafstrom's co-VP, Eric Trelstad, comes from over three decades of sales management. Due to his extensive experience in worldwide sales, service, and resale, Trelstad will lead the head AllPoints' international, web marketplace, and institutional channels.

Tom Pendrey, President of AllPoints, believes these executives with significant industry experience will lead to further domestic and global expansion for the company.

"AllPoints has grown significantly throughout the pandemic as the foodservice industry shifted its purchases to Mavrik and Franklin branded parts and supplies," said Pendrey. "The growth and global demand for our products requires additional focus and resources in support of the industry. These two seasoned executives know the industry well and will be instrumental in helping AllPoints customers uncover new sources of profit and service."

To learn more about AllPoints and their services, visit www.allpointsfps.com .

About AllPoints

AllPoints is a global foodservice parts and supplies provider focused on helping service agents, dealers and parts resellers maximize their profits. AllPoints, a brand of Diversified Foodservice Supply (DFS), is devoted since 1979 to supplying a foodservice parts advantage of lower prices and better service to its customers by offering exceptional customer service and strategic distribution channels. AllPoints is also an exclusive distributor for OEM-equivalent brand Mavrik™. For more information, please visit www.allpointsfps.com.

