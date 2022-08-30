Bailey Brauer Partner Named Among Top Corporate Employment Lawyers

Dallas attorney John Bosco recognized in Lawdragon 500 legal guide for 2022

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor & Employment and ADA attorney John Bosco, a partner in the Dallas litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, has been recognized in the 2022 Lawdragon 500 guide to the Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.

Mr. Bosco represents international, national, and regional clients in labor, employment, and accessibility matters across the United States and in select foreign jurisdictions. He handles all areas of employment law, including trade secrets, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour litigation, enforcement agency responses, regulatory agency investigations, and human resource compliance.

The co-author of the Thomson Reuters compliance and litigation manual "Public Accommodations Under the Americans With Disabilities Act," Mr. Bosco's practice includes a focus on federal and state civil rights claims related to physical barriers, digital accessibility, and effective communication. In addition, he represents clients in labor union-related matters including collective bargaining and litigation before the National Labor Relations Board.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers guide honors the nation's top advisors to businesses, universities, nonprofits, and other organizations dealing with the dynamic demands of a contemporary workforce. Honorees are selected through an open nomination process, followed by thorough peer review and editorial research. For the complete list, visit https://www.lawdragon.com/guides.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com .

