Biomedical industry bears fruit again in National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area

NANNING, China, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the lung CT image-aided diagnosis software developed by Guangxi Yizhun Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yizhun") in National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area ("Area") has been granted the registration certificate of class III medical devices (GXZZ20223210687).

Nanning's investment promotion departments at all levels aim at creating biomedical industry clusters through high starting point planning and attraction of targeted investments, according to National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Management Committee. In the Area, the biomedical industry, involving the fields of production, inspection & testing, sales and distribution, continually expands in industrial scale and gradually improves in industrial chain. The approved "lung CT image-aided diagnosis software" is the first software in Guangxi province and the country's eighth one with the registration certificate of class III AI medical devices and software, and the sixth in Guangxi province and the second in Nanning city to have received the certificate. This is another achievement of the city's continuous optimization of services for moved-in enterprises and solid efforts in building up the biopharmaceutical industry.

In terms of precise investments, the Area has compiled a panorama of biopharmaceutical industry chain, positively brought in investments in the industry chain and industry clusters and introduced a batch of key projects such as Hainan Huluwa Pharmaceutical, Guangdong Yili Pharmaceutical, Yida Xiansheng, Sinopharm Group and Guangxi LiuYao Group, forming an industrial development pattern with biopharmaceuticals, traditional Chinese medicine, health care products, medical devices and modern pharmaceutical logistics as main fields. According to information, the Area is the major ground to develop the biopharmaceutical industry in the city, and there are currently 625 biopharmaceutical enterprises in the Area.

