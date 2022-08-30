Ismael Cala to present to 14 thousand people in Mexico City alongside Tony Robbins

September 21 and 22 will be days of learning and inspiration, with 22 speakers participating at the Fearless Minds event organized by Exma, which will see Robbins in Mexico for the first time.

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life and business strategist, journalist, speaker and author of eight bestsellers on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala has announced his participation as a speaker at the Fearless Minds event, which will take place on September 21 and 22 in the Mexico City Arena alongside world-class figures such as Tony Robbins.

With a conference that promises to demonstrate that anything is possible, Cala has high expectations as he prepares for this meeting with the Mexican public before an audience that is expected to include more than 14 thousand people.

The Fearless Minds event, organized by Exma's Fernando Anzures, is bringing Tony Robbins to Mexico for the first time so that, together with other standout marketing and human development figures, he can create a high-impact conference both in terms of energy and transformation.

In the words of Ismael Cala, "sharing a stage with Tony Robbins is the realization of a dream I have had since the early 2000s when I bought his prerecorded leadership course, despite not being able to afford it because it meant I didn't have enough money to pay the rent. So, sharing a stage with him 20 years later is hugely satisfying for me and confirms my belief that in order to achieve a great life, we only have to focus on the small and decisive steps in order to make giant leaps."

With leading figures such as Erika de la Vega, Sebastián Lora, Ricardo Salinas, Arturo Elías Ayub and Ricardo Perret, Exma's Fearless Minds event promises to mark a turning point in conferences for the Mexican public.

For more information on this event and ticket reservations, visit https://exma.com.mx/

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. He has been presenting the show CALA, on Spanish CNN, for over five years, making him one of the best-loved and most influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the CALA Group business consortium and the Ismael Cala Foundation and author of the books El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is an ambassador of the concept of Corporate Happiness in Latin America, with which he has carried out training in over 400 companies in the USA and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American personality award and special guest in over a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with great teachers such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About Fernando Anzures:

Fernando Anzures began his working life at The Coca-Cola Company Mexico, where he would spend nine years until reaching the position of General Director for Colombia.

He has also worked for American multi-national Philip Morris, where he held management roles in Mexico and Central America, before finally having the opportunity to work as the Sales Director in Mexico for Austrian company Red Bull.

He is also the founder of a consultancy company that specializes in Shopper Marketing Liquid Thinking that has advised various trans-national companies in Latin America. In 2013, the author also acquired 100% of the rights to the Marketing News Colombia magazine, as well as those to Expomarketing, an important event in Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and recently in Mexico. Fernando Anzures is the author of bestselling books "El consumidor es el medio" and "Social Influence Marketing", he has a Marketing degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology.

