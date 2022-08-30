Opera Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded prior guidance ranges

Q2 revenue grew 29% year-over-year driven by strong product portfolio and growth in high ARPU markets, with adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 21% in the quarter

Company repurchased 1.3 million ADSs during the quarter

Company raises 2022 guidance, expecting 26% revenue growth at an 18% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended
June 30,



Year-
over-
year



Six Months Ended
June 30,



Year-
over-
year


[US$ thousands, except for margins and per ADS amounts]


2021



2022



%
change



2021



2022



%
change


Revenue



60,161




77,834




29.4

%



111,744




149,417




33.7

%


























Net income (loss)



44,287




(5,836)




n.m.




44,926




(15,271)




n.m.


Margin



73.6

%



(7.5)

%







40.2

%



(10.2)

%






























Adjusted EBITDA (1)



(1,015)




16,569




n.m.




3,561




23,918




n.m.


Margin



(1.7)

%



21.3

%







3.2

%



16.0

%






























Adjusted net income (loss) (1)



49,144




(3,364)




n.m.




53,751




(9,726)




n.m.


Margin



81.7

%



(4.3)

%







48.1

%



(6.5)

%






























Diluted net income (loss) per ADS, US$



0.38




(0.05)




n.m.




0.39




(0.13)




n.m.



























Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, US$ (1)



0.42




(0.03)




n.m.




0.46




(0.08)




n.m.


(1)

Please see the separate section "About Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss).

"Despite a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, we delivered record revenue and continue to grow average revenue per user through a combination of product and high-value market initiatives" said Co-CEO Lin Song.

"We are mindful that the current economic environment remains uncertain, impacted by both macroeconomic pressures and geopolitical tensions. Still, we see a lot of room for continued growth, and we combine prudence with a continued strong focus on our growth strategy," continued Mr. Song.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Core search and advertising revenue grew 31% year-over-year, driven by the strong ARPU trend of our browser and news user base, as well as leveraging our strong advertiser demand beyond our own inventory through our Opera Ads platform.

  • Opera's average monthly active user base was 327 million MAUs in the quarter; with a continued directional shift towards higher ARPU markets. User growth was the strongest in the Americas, this time led by North America up 31% and South America up 4.1%, while we continue to focus investments in emerging markets more specifically towards users that we believe will be monetizable.

  • In the second quarter, each user on average generated a record $0.94 of revenue on an annualized basis, up 46% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

  • The Opera GX gaming browser had over 17 million monthly active users across PC and mobile in the second quarter, with the underlying growth being partially offset by seasonality. Annualized ARPU of the GX browser is more than three times higher than the corporate average.

  • At the end of the second quarter our cash and marketable securities were $187 million. Combined with $173 million of receivables from the sale of Nanobank and Star X, this adds to a total of $360 million. We also continue to hold our 6.44% equity stake in OPay as an asset held for sale.

  • During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.26 million ADSs at an average price of $5.30, for a total spend of $6.7 million, leaving $39 million or nearly 80% of our existing buyback authorization remaining.

Business Outlook

"Our core business continues to generate revenue at levels greater than anticipated, at the same time we are moderating certain of our expenses, resulting in higher than expected EBITDA margins," said CFO Frode Jacobsen. "Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Opera is performing exceptionally well, and we feel confident in increasing our guidance for the year."

For the full year of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $313 million to $319 million, an increase from $300 million to $310 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $53 million and $60 million, up from $50 million to $60 million or an 18% margin at the midpoint, versus 12% for 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $81 million to $83 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $14 million and $17 million, representing a 19% margin at the midpoint.

Other Updates

During the quarter, we collected the first installment of $28.4 million from the sale of our stake in Star X, with the remaining two installments due in 2023 and 2024.

In connection with the sale of our stake in Nanobank, we and the buyer have agreed to make certain modifications to the sales agreement. The purchase price will be paid in 16 quarterly installments with the final installment due in Q2 2026, offset by a 3% added interest on delayed funds relative to the original 8 installments, resulting in total consideration increasing from $127.1 million to $131.7 million. The first installment was $8.5 million, and the remaining quarterly installments will consequently be $8.2 million each. The buyer also agreed to pledge the sold shares to Opera as collateral to the remaining unpaid installments. The modified agreement also specifies how a future sale or merger of all outstanding shares of Nanobank would be treated, in the event it would happen during the payment period. If in such case the valuation ascribed to Nanobank is lower than the valuation adopted in our sale, the remaining installments will be adjusted to reflect the revised valuation. Further, if such future acquirer of Nanobank is a company in which Opera or its parent company is already an investor, and the acquirer purchases Nanobank with its own shares as consideration, the remaining installments due to Opera would also be immediately settled in the form of such shares as opposed to continued cash payments.

Opera has collected the first installment in full, of which $4.5 million was received within the second quarter and the remainder in July. The next installments are due in December and every third month thereafter.

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

All comparisons in this section are relative to the second quarter of 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue increased 29% to $77.8 million.

  • Search revenue increased by 13% to $33.7 million driven in particular by the growth of our PC footprint in western markets.

  • Advertising revenue increased by 49% to $43.1 million, benefitting also from monetization growth within Opera News and our audience extension supported by the Opera Ads platform.

  • Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.0 million.

Operating expenses decreased by 2% to $66.7 million.

  • Combined technology and platform fees, content cost and cost of inventory sold was $11.8 million, or 15% of revenue. Our audience extension carries inventory cost, but insignificant incremental expenses otherwise.

  • Personnel expenses, including share-based remuneration, were $19.1 million, a 3% increase. This expense consists of cash-based compensation expense of $17.6 million, a 6% increase year-over-year, and share-based remuneration expense of $1.5 million.

  • Marketing and distribution expenses were $25.3 million, a decrease of 28% year-over-year, or 26% sequentially versus the prior quarter and reflecting a prudent response to macroeconomic conditions.

  • Depreciation and amortization expenses were $3.4 million, a 33% decrease year-over-year but relatively stable versus the prior quarter.

  • All other operating expenses were $7.0 million, a 5% increase.

Operating profit was $11.2 million compared to an operating loss of $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Other items in the quarter include a finance expense of $15.3 million associated with value fluctuations on our marketable securities.

Income tax expense was $3.7 million in the quarter, somewhat elevated due to FX impacts on net deferred tax liabilities.

Net loss was $5.8 million. This compared to a net income of $44.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the recognition of gains from the partial sale of our equity stake in OPay.

Net loss per ADS was $0.03 in the quarter. Each ADS represents two shares in Opera Limited. In the quarter, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 229.5 million, corresponding to 114.8 million ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.6 million, representing a 21% margin, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based remuneration and non-recurring expenses, as well as other income and discontinued operations.

Adjusted net loss was $3.4 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $49.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (loss) excludes share-based remuneration, non-recurring expenses, discontinued operations and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.03 in the quarter.

We have posted Opera's unaudited financial historical results by quarter since 2019 at https://investor.opera.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be posted at https://investor.opera.com.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented based on IFRS, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), both non-IFRS financial measures, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax expense (benefit), net finance expense (income), share of net loss (income) of equity-accounted investees, fair value loss (gain) from investments, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, impairment of equity-accounted investees, share-based remuneration, credit loss expense related to divested joint venture, non-recurring expenses, less other operating income and (profit) loss from discontinued operations.

We define adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based remuneration, amortization cost related to acquired intangible assets, amortization of Nanobank intangible assets, credit loss expense related to divested joint venture and other non-recurring expenses, and (profit) loss from discontinued operations, adjusted for the associated tax benefit related to such items.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures adjust for the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the operational performance of our business. While we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to our financial statements at the end of this announcement for a table reconciling our non-IFRS financial measures to net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including statements relating to the Company and its investees' future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "seek," "plan," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "guidance," "is/are likely to," "future" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business outlook section contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, its investees, and the industry in which they operate. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: the duration and development of the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as resulting changes in consumer behaviors; the outcome of regulatory processes or litigation; the Company and its goals and strategies; expected development and launch, and market acceptance, of products and services; Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brands, platforms and services; Company's expectations regarding growth in its user base, user retention and level of engagement; Company's ability to attract, retain and monetize users; Company's ability to continue to develop new technologies, products and services and/or upgrade its existing technologies, products and services; quarterly variations in Company's operating results caused by factors beyond its control; and global macroeconomic conditions and their potential impact in the markets in which the Company has business. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Opera is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its annual reports on Form 20-F.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


[US$ thousands, except per ADS and share amounts]


2021



2022



2021



2022


Revenue



60,161




77,834




111,744




149,417


Other operating income



96




70




154




242


Operating expenses:

















Technology and platform fees



(1,112)




(1,064)




(1,984)




(2,284)


Content cost



(741)




(1,059)




(1,586)




(2,103)


Cost of inventory sold



(798)




(9,719)




(1,244)




(15,504)


Personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



(18,461)




(19,071)




(35,556)




(35,499)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(35,301)




(25,285)




(58,658)




(59,424)


Credit loss expense



(320)




(67)




(306)




(111)


Depreciation and amortization



(5,080)




(3,421)




(10,117)




(7,011)


Non-recurring expenses



-




(500)




-




(1,208)


Other operating expenses



(6,359)




(6,477)




(11,819)




(13,933)


Total operating expenses



(68,173)




(66,664)




(121,271)




(137,077)


Operating profit (loss)



(7,916)




11,240




(9,374)




12,582


Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



(2,339)




-




(2,484)




(6)


Fair value gain on investments



57,500




-




57,500




-


Net finance income (expense):

















Finance income



16




2,282




1,733




2,437


Finance expense



(3,548)




(15,341)




(3,991)




(25,288)


Net foreign exchange loss



(1,378)




(276)




(1,239)




(648)


Net finance expense



(4,911)




(13,334)




(3,498)




(23,498)


Profit (loss) before income taxes



42,334




(2,094)




42,145




(10,922)


Income tax (expense) benefit



1,953




(3,742)




2,781




(4,350)


Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



44,287




(5,836)




44,926




(15,271)



















Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

















Basic, millions (1)



230.29




229.50




230.28




230.56


Diluted, millions (2)



231.51




229.50




231.54




230.56


Earnings per ADS and per share for net income (loss):

















Basic earnings per ADS, US$



0.38




(0.05)




0.39




(0.13)


Diluted earnings per ADS, US$



0.38




(0.05)




0.39




(0.13)


Basic earnings per share, US$



0.19




(0.03)




0.20




(0.07)


Diluted earnings per share, US$



0.19




(0.03)




0.19




(0.07)


(1)

As of June 30, 2022, the total number of shares outstanding for Opera Limited was 228,240,012, equivalent to 114,120,006 ADSs.



(2)

Includes the net dilutive impact of employee equity grants. For the three- and six-months periods ended June 30, 2022, diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding exclude the effects of 1,916,775 ADSs that will be issued at the vesting of employee equity grants because these potential shares would have had anti-dilutive effects on the diluted net loss per ADS and per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


[US$ thousands]


2021



2022



2021



2022


Net income (loss)



44,287




(5,836)




44,926




(15,271)


Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Items that may be reclassified to the Statement of Operations in subsequent periods (net of tax):

















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



2,013




(2,073)




697




(2,841)


Reclassification of share of other comprehensive income (loss) of equity-accounted investees



-




-




-




708


Other comprehensive income (loss)



2,013




(2,073)




697




(2,133)


Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



46,300




(7,908)




45,623




(17,403)


Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position




As of December 31,



As of June 30,


[US$ thousands]


2021



2022


Assets:









Property and equipment



12,263




11,344


Intangible assets



103,627




103,170


Goodwill



430,378




429,492


Non-current receivables from sale of investments



-




99,707


Non-current investments and financial assets



2,883




2,750


Deferred tax assets



2,323




2,206


Total non-current assets



551,474




648,669











Trade receivables



43,864




48,790


Current receivables from sale of investments



-




73,018


Other current receivables



18,538




4,166


Prepayments



9,192




7,635


Marketable securities



78,135




47,472


Cash and cash equivalents



102,876




139,400


Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities



181,011




186,872


Assets held for sale



288,379




84,600


Total current assets



540,986




405,081


Total assets



1,092,460




1,053,750











Equity:









Share capital



24




24


Other paid in capital



764,381




754,513


Retained earnings



249,155




237,370


Foreign currency translation reserve



(520)




(2,653)


Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



1,013,039




989,254











Liabilities:









Non-current lease liabilities and other loans



2,081




811


Deferred tax liabilities



6,532




7,876


Other non-current liabilities



23




20


Total non-current liabilities



8,635




8,708











Trade and other payables



38,378




38,752


Current lease liabilities and other loans



11,427




2,549


Income tax payable



763




3,583


Deferred revenue



1,092




1,868


Other current liabilities



19,125




9,036


Total current liabilities



70,786




55,788


Total liabilities



79,421




64,496


Total equity and liabilities



1,092,460




1,053,750


Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity


For the six months ended June 30, 2021:


[US$ thousands]


Share
capital



Other paid
in capital



Retained
earnings



Foreign
currency
translation
reserve



Total equity
attributable
to owners of
the parent


As of December 31, 2020



24




765,129




283,334




408




1,048,895


Net income



-




-




44,926




-




44,926


Other comprehensive income



-




-




-




697




697


Total comprehensive income



-




-




44,926




697




45,623


Acquisition of treasury shares



-




(749)




-




-




(749)


Share-based remuneration



-




-




2,450




-




2,450


As of June 30, 2021



24




764,381




330,710




1,105




1,096,217


For the six months ended June 30, 2022:


[US$ thousands]


Share
capital



Other paid
in capital



Retained
earnings



Foreign
currency
translation
reserve



Total equity
attributable
to owners of
the parent


As of December 31, 2021



24




764,381




249,155




(520)




1,013,039


Net loss



-




-




(15,271)




-




(15,271)


Other comprehensive loss



-




-




-




(2,133)




(2,133)


Total comprehensive loss



-




-




(15,271)




(2,133)




(17,404)


Acquisition of treasury shares



-




(9,868)




-




-




(9,868)


Share-based remuneration



-




-




3,487




-




3,487


As of June 30, 2022



24




754,513




237,371




(2,653)




989,254


Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


[US$ thousands]


2021



2022



2021



2022


Cash flows from operating activities:

















Profit (loss) before income taxes



42,334




(2,094)




42,145




(10,922)


Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to net cash flow:

















Share-based payment expense



1,717




1,520




2,450




3,487


Depreciation and amortization



5,080




3,421




10,117




7,011


Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



2,628




-




2,484




6


Fair value gain on investments



(57,500)




-




(57,500)




-


Net finance expense



4,773




13,334




3,498




23,498


Other adjustments



(1,630)




(265)




(1,382)




(747)


Changes in working capital:

















Change in trade and other receivables



(4,384)




(6,029)




(4,170)




(5,318)


Change in prepayments



(2,315)




41




847




550


Change in inventories



(24)




(113)




(21)




(699)


Change in loans to customers



17




-




5




2


Change in trade and other payables



10,779




(9,164)




17,595




374


Change in deferred revenue



(63)




(727)




105




776


Change in other liabilities



5,285




2,176




(1,440)




(3,160)


Income taxes (paid) received



(448)




(477)




(1,207)




230


Net cash flow from operating activities



6,252




1,624




13,527




15,088


Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of equipment



139




(2,477)




(884)




(2,593)


Development expenditure



(1,216)




(2,081)




(2,068)




(2,923)


Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired



-




-




(9,008)




-


Proceeds from sale of shares in associates



50,000




32,879




50,000




32,879


Net sale (purchase) of listed equity instruments



(17,439)




247




(3,522)




7,044


Interest income received



16




31




21




33


Net cash flow from investing activities



31,500




28,600




34,539




34,441


Cash flows from financing activities:

















Acquisition of treasury shares



-




(6,823)




(748)




(9,868)


Proceeds from loans and borrowings



(1,147)




-




-




-


Interests on loans and borrowings



(89)




(34)




(168)




(103)


Repayment of loans and borrowings



(348)




(96)




(348)




(184)


Payment of lease liabilities



(846)




(1,040)




(1,906)




(2,036)


Net cash flow used in financing activities



(2,431)




(7,992)




(3,170)




(12,192)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents



35,322




22,231




44,896




37,338


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



143,297




117,786




134,168




102,876


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(138)




(616)




(584)




(815)


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



178,481




139,400




178,481




139,400


Financial Details by Business Area


The tables below specify the contribution by each business area.


[US$ thousands]


Three Months Ended June 30, 2021


Business area


Browser and
News



Other



Total


Revenue categories:













Search



29,782




-




29,782


Advertising



28,935




7




28,942


Technology licensing and other revenue



-




1,436




1,436


Total revenue



58,717




1,443




60,161


Direct expenses:













Technology and platform fees



(930)




(182)




(1,112)


Content cost



(730)




(11)




(741)


Cost of inventory sold



(798)




-




(798)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(35,085)




(216)




(35,301)


Credit loss expense



(316)




(4)




(320)


Total direct expenses



(37,859)




(413)




(38,273)


Contribution by business area



20,858




1,030




21,888


[US$ thousands]


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Business area


Browser and
News



Other



Total


Revenue categories:













Search



33,734




-




33,734


Advertising



43,077




7




43,085


Technology licensing and other revenue



298




718




1,016


Total revenue



77,109




725




77,834


Direct expenses:













Technology and platform fees



(1,064)




-




(1,064)


Content cost



(1,059)




-




(1,059)


Cost of inventory sold



(9,719)




-




(9,719)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(25,196)




(89)




(25,285)


Credit loss expense



(67)




(1)




(67)


Total direct expenses



(37,105)




(90)




(37,195)


Contribution by business area



40,003




636




40,639


[US$ thousands]


Six Months Ended June 30, 2021


Business area


Browser and
News



Other



Total


Revenue categories:













Search



56,507




-




56,507


Advertising



52,340




32




52,372


Technology licensing and other revenue



-




2,864




2,864


Total revenue



108,847




2,897




111,744


Direct expenses:













Technology and platform fees



(1,649)




(335)




(1,984)


Content cost



(1,564)




(22)




(1,586)


Cost of inventory sold



(1,244)




-




(1,244)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(58,250)




(408)




(58,658)


Credit loss expense



(270)




(36)




(306)


Total direct expenses



(62,978)




(801)




(63,779)


Contribution by business area



45,869




2,096




47,965


[US$ thousands]


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Business area


Browser and
News



Other



Total


Revenue categories:













Search



65,760




-




65,760


Advertising



81,521




14




81,535


Technology licensing and other revenue



646




1,476




2,122


Total revenue



147,927




1,490




149,417


Direct expenses:













Technology and platform fees



(2,284)




-




(2,284)


Content cost



(2,103)




-




(2,103)


Cost of inventory sold



(15,504)




-




(15,504)


Marketing and distribution expenses



(59,238)




(187)




(59,424)


Credit loss expense



(114)




3




(111)


Total direct expenses



(79,242)




(184)




(79,426)


Contribution by business area



68,685




1,306




69,991


Personnel Expenses Including Share-based Remuneration


The table below specifies the amounts of personnel expenses including share-based remuneration.




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


[US$ thousands]


2021



2022



2021



2022


Personnel expenses, excluding share-based remuneration



16,544




17,593




32,585




32,140


Share-based remuneration, including related social security costs



1,917




1,477




2,971




3,359


Total personnel expenses including share-based remuneration



18,461




19,071




35,556




35,499


Other Operating Expenses


The table below specifies the nature of other operating expenses.




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


[US$ thousands]


2021



2022



2021



2022


Hosting



1,910




2,288




3,753




4,526


Audit, legal and other advisory services



2,447




1,489




3,943




4,491


Software license fees



475




494




889




964


Rent and other office expense



758




1,008




1,624




1,891


Travel



109




422




188




572


Other



660




776




1,423




1,490


Total other operating expenses



6,359




6,477




11,819




13,933


Non-IFRS Financial Measures




Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


[US$ thousands, except per ADS and share amounts]


2021



2022



2021



2022


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income (loss)



44,287




(5,836)




44,926




(15,271)


Add (deduct):

















Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,953)




3,742




(2,781)




4,350


Net finance expense



4,911




13,334




3,498




23,498


Share of net loss of equity-accounted investees



2,339




-




2,484




6


Depreciation and amortization



5,080




3,421




10,117




7,011


Share-based remuneration



1,917




1,477




2,971




3,359


Non-recurring expenses



-




500




-




1,208


Fair value gain on investments



(57,500)




-




(57,500)




-


Other operating income



(96)




(70)




(154)




(242)


Adjusted EBITDA



(1,015)




16,569




3,561




23,918



















Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss):

















Net Income (loss)



44,287




(5,836)




44,926




(15,271)


Add (deduct):

















Share-based remuneration



1,917




1,477




2,971




3,359


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,571




645




3,142




1,290


Amortization of Nanobank intangible assets (1)



1,759




-




3,518




-


Non-recurring expenses



-




500




-




1,208


Income tax adjustment (2)



(389)




(151)




(805)




(312)


Adjusted net income (loss)



49,144




(3,364)




53,751




(9,726)



















Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS and per share:

















Basic adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, US$



0.43




(0.03)




0.47




(0.08)


Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, US$



0.42




(0.03)




0.46




(0.08)


Basic adjusted net income (loss) per share, US$



0.21




(0.01)




0.23




(0.04)


Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share, US$



0.21




(0.01)




0.23




(0.04)


1)

The amortization of Nanobank intangible assets was included in the line "Share of net income (loss) of equity-accounted investees".



(2)

Reversal of tax benefit related to the social security cost component of share-based remuneration and deferred taxes on the amortization of acquired intangible assets.

