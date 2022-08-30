Pinpoint Payments Named to Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Fifth Year

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Payments Inc., a global leader in payment processing solutions and POS Systems, has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies, earning a place on Inc. Magazine's 39th annual Inc. 5,000 list for a fifth year in a row.

The honor of being on the Inc. 5,000 list is due to our hardworking team driven by ensuring customer satisfaction.

The prestigious list, released by Inc. Magazine, ranks privately-held companies based on revenue growth over the past three years.

"This accomplishment is an indication of our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of our retail and eCommerce business customers," said CEO Ben Grossman. "We're not just another solutions provider, we're a payment processing partner with a strong team focused on ensuring top notch customer service."

Pinpoint Payments ranked 281st on the Inc. 5000 list in financial services and 148th in Miami.

With expertise in retail, cbd, small and medium sized businesses, Pinpoint specializes in finding the right banking fit for companies based on the services they need. Services include charge back management and fraud prevention.

"The payment processing landscape can be overwhelming, we make it easier for our customers so they can focus on what they do best," Grossman said.

The company's growth was fueled most recently by the launch of Peak POS. The customizable point of sale system includes an array of modern terminals to process a full range of payment options along with a hassle-free loyalty and rewards programs, comprehensive inventory control, scheduling, and extensive data tracking.

Pinpoint Payments is a global leader in payment processing solutions with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Since 2013, Pinpoint has helped thousands of merchants cut costs, boost profits and expand their business with solutions that are simple and secure. Learn more at www.pinpointpayments.com

Contact: Ben Grossman: ben@pinpointpayments.com

