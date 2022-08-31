PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Wilber-Price Insurance Group

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), one of the top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firms, has acquired Wilber-Price Insurance Group, a full-service independent insurance agency offering commercial and personal lines solutions, as well as specialty products, for home, auto, crop, life, business, and more in the southern Ohio region.

"Wilber-Price gives PCF Insurance strong leadership in an underrepresented geography," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance. "They have proven their ability to grow and now have the opportunity to collaborate with our expanding partner network to further accelerate their success."

In support of its long-term, sustainable growth strategy, PCF Insurance is intentional in supporting Agency Partners growth through investments in resources, technology, and best-in-class talent who are looking to grow beyond their current capacity. PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering Agency Partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources throughout the United States.

"We chose PCF Insurance because they provided the optimal situation for our people, clients, and the future of our business," said John Wilber, Principal of Wilber-Price Insurance Group. "When a team has an equity stake in the performance of the business, attitude and overall performance will improve. And the career opportunities for our employees is something I would not have been able to achieve on my own."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To date in 2022, PCF Insurance has completed or has under the letter of intent 104 acquisitions, continuing its industry-leading M&A pace. PCF Insurance's well-diversified revenue stream continues to enable its strategic investments in technology and infrastructure buildouts to support its significant network expansion.

About Wilber-Price Insurance Group

Committed to providing a tailored experience uniting clients' needs and goals, Wilber-Price Insurance Group is a full-service independent insurance agency specializing in auto, home, crop and agriculture life, business, and specialty insurance from its offices in Chillicothe, Cincinnati, and Loveland, Ohio. Learn more at wilberprice.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Recognized as a top acquirer by The Hales Report, ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

