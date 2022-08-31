Transworld Systems Inc. Names Joel Petersen as President

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today the appointment of Joel Petersen as President. In his new role, Joel will assume responsibility for the Customer Experience / Business Process Outsourcing (CX / BPO) business unit in addition to retaining his current responsibilities as the Chief Revenue Officer of TSI.

During his seven-year tenure at TSI, Mr. Petersen previously served as General Manager of UAS, TSI's loan servicing business, where he oversaw the development and implementation of the UAS Connect digital servicing platform.

"Joel's contributions and leadership have driven TSI's growth, business strategy and technology investments. On behalf of the entire TSI team, I congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion to President," said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI.

"I'm honored and excited by this opportunity to continue to grow with TSI," said Mr. Petersen. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work alongside the talented team of professionals at TSI as we serve the needs of our customers, while finding new ways to drive the company's growth."

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. TSI also owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale, and an industry-leading compliance management system. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management companies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Thompson, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Jonathan.Thompson@tsico.com

