115th Anniversary LA Auto Show® to Provide Guests With the Most Electric- and Gas-Powered Driving Tracks in its History

Underscoring California's Leadership Position in the EV Sector, Indoor and Outdoor Tracks Will Be Offered to Show-Goers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An unprecedented selection of test-driving opportunities in electric- and gas-powered cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks will be presented to guests attending the 115th anniversary Los Angeles Auto Show®, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from November 18 to 27.

An LA Auto Show record-setting number of indoor electrification drive tracks will be offered from a wide variety of well-known domestic and import automotive manufacturers. This comes as California reaffirms its position as the country's leader in EV ownership, as borne out by new information released by VELOZ, a non-profit organization focused on accelerating the electric car movement through public awareness and education.

Citing new data generated by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), VELOZ recently reported:

From 2011 to 2022, California accounted for 42 percent of the country's registered EV sales (1,135,387 of the 2,642,028 total)

The state currently offers 79,023 EV charging stations.

The emerging presence of electrification at the Los Angeles Auto Show also comes as California regulators in August approved new guidelines mandating that all new vehicles sold within the state be zero-emission by 2035. That noteworthy new regulation further underscores California's longstanding role as a precedent-setter in the country's efforts to transition to reducing emissions.

"Given California's leadership position as the nation's preeminent market for electric vehicle ownership, it's essential that the Los Angeles Auto Show provides opportunities to experience an expansive selection of new vehicles from the driver's seat," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "This year's show will feature more indoor and outdoor driving tracks than ever before, allowing consumers to comparison shop and experience the power, performance and handling capabilities of these vehicles."

In total, more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space will be utilized, presenting an unparalleled experience for both car shoppers and the automotive brands looking to reach them.

Experiencing the Los Angeles Auto Show will extend beyond cars, crossovers, SUVs and trucks, with displays of micro-mobility transportation, providing attendees with an up-close look at the newest products in urban air mobility, electric scooters, e-bikes, and more.

The Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless again this year; tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at on-site ticketing kiosks with a credit or bank card. Individual tickets, family and VIP packages include:

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $22 , Senior $12 , Child $6

VIP Early Entry on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45 , Senior $24 , Child $12

VIP Guided Tours on Select Weekdays and Weekends: Adult $100 , Child $45

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $65

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are also available. For groups of 20 or more, please contact the Los Angeles Auto Show directly for group ticket pricing.

For additional information, please visit laautoshow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 17, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 18-27. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

For press inquiries, email Jeff Perlman at media@laautoshow.com.

