GFI SOFTWARE INTRODUCES MULTI-SERVER FUNCTIONALITY TO POPULAR ALL-IN-ONE BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTION

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, a global leader in software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of new features to its GFI KerioConnect product. The added features will improve and unify existing business communication and collaboration tools including email, calendar, and instant messaging. The August release introduces multi-server support, making it easier than ever for SMBs to scale their on-premise deployments.

A single GFI KerioConnect server can only support a limited number of users, but with the new multi-server functionality, companies can scale up their infrastructure to support a virtually unlimited number of users. Meanwhile, the end-user experience remains simple and unchanged. Users can continue to access their account through a single server address no matter where their mailbox is hosted.

"Today, more than ever, company leaders worldwide need flexible communication tools that can adapt and grow with their business while remaining secure and cost-effective," said Greg Coyle, GFI Software SVP of Product. "GFI KerioConnect has long established itself as the market-leading, on-premise and private cloud email platform in the small and mid-size business market. With the latest release, GFI KerioConnect now becomes an attractive and affordable solution capable of replacing larger deployments of more complex and expensive email solutions. The new multi-server functionality brings the ease of use, simplicity of management, and data ownership benefits of GFI KerioConnect to businesses of all sizes."

GFI KerioConnect multi-server is a distributed architecture solution designed for scalability. Deployed by over 30,000 SMBs worldwide, it is a mail server and all-in-one business communication and collaboration tool. Multi-server can be installed on multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux, with the automated backup and granular restore options enabling efficient recoverability from disasters. Server-wide archiving prevents data loss and helps companies comply with the various legal requirements for email retention. For additional product details, please visit gfi.com/kerioconnect

