GOODYEAR EXPANDS ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE TIRE PORTFOLIO WITH NEW ALL-SEASON AND ULTRA HIGH-PERFORMANCE OPTIONS FOR ITS ELECTRICDRIVE™ TIRE LINE

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay ahead of growing demand in the electric vehicle (EV) market, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has launched the all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive™ all-season tire and two new sizes for its ultra-high performance tire, the Goodyear ElectricDrive™ GT. With the addition of four new sizes to its EV tire lineup, Goodyear ElectricDrive is now a fit for 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the U.S. today*.

Goodyear ElectricDrive™ is an all-season tire that is built for commuter touring sedans, CUVs and SUVs. These tires are engineered with a load index to account for the heavier load capacity of EVs and also feature SoundComfort Technology® designed to help reduce noise from the road.

The new Goodyear ElectricDrive™ comes with a 60,000-mile tread life limited warranty**, V speed rating and is available in sizes 215/50R17 95V XL and 215/55R17 94V SL. This all-season tire is built for commuter touring sedans and CUVs, making it a fit for vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt and Volt and the Kia Niro EV.

"Goodyear remains focused on offering innovative products and technologies for the EV segment and providing drivers with the quality, performance and enhanced treadwear they expect from our brands," said Michiel Kramer, director, Consumer Product Marketing.

Goodyear's ElectricDrive™ tires are engineered with a load index to account for the heavier load capacity of EVs and features SoundComfort Technology® designed to help reduce the level of interior vehicle noise. The new EV tire also features a specialized tread compound for all-season traction and long-lasting tread life, while an asymmetric tread pattern provides confident handling for wet or dry road conditions.

Additionally, Goodyear launched two new sizes for its ElectricDrive™ GT tire that was originally introduced in December 2021.

"The addition of the new ElectricDrive™ GT sizes allow us to meet the unique needs of more electric vehicle drivers with premium, performance Goodyear products," said Kramer.

The ElectricDrive™ GT comes with a 40,000-mile tread life limited warranty, W speed rating and is now available in sizes 255/45R19 104W XL, 235/45R18 98W XL and 235/40R19 96W XL.

To learn more about the new Goodyear ElectricDrive and ElectricDrive GT, both of which are available nationwide, visit www.goodyear.com or contact your local Goodyear authorized dealer.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

*Based on data released by Experian Vehicle Registration Data; January 2022

** See warranty brochure for complete details.

Due to the launch of the Goodyear ElectricDrive™ all-season tire and two new sizes for Goodyear's ultra-high performance tire, Goodyear ElectricDrive™ GT, Goodyear's EV tire lineup is now a fit for 44% more battery electric vehicles operating in the U.S. today.

Available in sizes 215/50R17 95V XL and 215/55R17 94V SL, Goodyear ElectricDrive™ features a specialized tread compound for all-season traction and long-lasting tread life, as well as an asymmetric tread pattern which provides confident handling in wet or dry road conditions.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA.

