Haru Invest Celebrates Its Third Year of Operations with New Funding Raise at a $284 Million Valuation

Led by existing investor Cocone Corporation, the new investment will support global expansion, licensing and talent acquisition as the digital asset management platform celebrates three years of providing stable and safe crypto investment opportunities to customers in 140+ countries

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru Invest , a leading digital asset management platform, celebrated its third year of operations this month by announcing a strategic investment funding of $4 million at a $284 million valuation. The new investment was led by Chun Yang-Hyun, executive chairman of Cocone Corporation who participated in Haru Invest's previous investment round in 2020 , and the funds will support the company's talent acquisition, licensing and global expansion plans.

Since its founding in 2019, Haru Invest has processed more than $2B in total transaction volume across more than 140 countries, has paid out earnings over 4 million times and has never experienced a security breach, missed earnings payout or failed withdrawal. In the past 12 months, the company has seen triple-digit increases in a range of key growth metrics, including:

Earnings payouts: +550%

Total transaction volume: +433%

Total users: +319%

Deposits made: +451%

"Since we began operations three years ago, Haru Invest has been laser-focused on building and maintaining trust and reliability with our users, and this new strategic investment indicates we've been successful in doing so," said Hugo Lee, CEO of Haru Invest. "Regardless of the market situation, we have shown our trading capabilities in generating and distributing high earn rates via high frequency algorithmic trading. We owe much of our success to date to our committed users and investors, and are eager to leverage our new funds to continue delivering the most stable, secure and comfortable crypto investment experience possible."

Founded in South Korea and headquartered in Singapore, Haru Invest is built on one core belief: that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve financial freedom. The centralized finance (CeFi) company offers users three core crypto investment products — Haru Wallet, Haru Earn Plus and Haru Earn Explore — and features some of the highest crypto earn rates in the market, with up to 14.2% APR on crypto. The company's strong in-house digital asset management teams employ high-frequency algorithmic trading strategies that take advantage of market inefficiencies and gaps to generate profits.

Haru Invest's three-year anniversary and $4M investment round come on the heels of acquiring its money service business (MSB) license from the U.S. FinCEN earlier this month. The company also recently introduced Haru Freeze Marketplace , a new feature that allows users to liquidate products before the end of the lockup period to provide immediate access to locked-up assets.

"Since our initial investment in Haru Invest, the company has grown rapidly in the digital asset space and has delivered a highly reliable, safe and secure investment experience for thousands of users worldwide," said Chun Yang-Hyun, executive chairman of Cocone Corporation. "Renewing our commitment to the company and team was an easy decision and we look forward to helping Haru Invest continue to expand globally and internally."

To learn more about the company and how the platform can help your investments turn lucrative, visit https://haruinvest.com/

About Haru Invest

Haru Invest, a subsidiary service brand of Block Crafters, is a successful CeFi digital asset investment platform that built a secure bridge between crypto investment services decentralized and traditional finance, with $2 billion in total transaction volume. Haru Invest supports three crypto assets, Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether with a tier of investment strategies, Earn Plus, and Earn Explore. The Haru Invest team has over five years' experience in diverse strategies of crypto fund management, based on a trading model that takes advantage of market inefficiencies to generate stable profits. With users in over 140 countries, they are committed to educating and guiding crypto owners at all levels to achieve stable and profitable digital asset investment goals.

