NORWEX ENVIROCLOTH AND CLEANING PASTE NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2022 BEST CLEANING & ORGANIZING AWARDS

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwex announced today that its EnviroCloth® and Cleaning Paste were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Best Cleaning and Organizing Awards in the Awesome Outdoor & More Solutions category.

The long-lasting and heavy-duty Cleaning Paste provides scrubbing power you can count on—tough on stains, dirt, grease and grime. It is also safe for just about any surface, free of toxic chemicals that can harm skin and the environment. The cost-effective tub contains enough paste for up to 4,000 uses.

The EnviroCloth removes up to 99% of bacteria from surfaces with water alone. Holding up to seven times its weight in water, the EnviroCloth makes quick work of everyday messes—use wet, dry or damp depending on the task. When paired together, just a few swipes of the EnviroCloth with the Cleaning Paste can tackle even the toughest messes.

"We are honored that Norwex was selected as a winner for the Good Housekeeping 2022 Cleaning and Organizing Awards," said Amy Cadora, Chief Brand and Mission Officer, Norwex. "Our mission is to improve quality of life by radically reducing chemicals in our homes, and we pride ourselves on creating innovative products like the EnviroCloth and Cleaning Paste that deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable cleaning solutions."

Deemed a "dynamic duo," the testers loved the EnviroCloth and used the Cleaning Paste to "zap scrapes from paint that even an eraser sponge couldn't budge." The testers appreciated that the Cleaning Paste was "safe to use on many surfaces" of the home while offering "more muscle" than typical cleaning sprays.

For Good Housekeeping's fourth annual Cleaning Awards, the experts decided to combine cleaning with organizing products. With over 1,000 GH+ consumer testers, the experts evaluated 209 products across dozens of different categories, including vacuum cleaners, washing machines, laundry detergents and dish soaps, plus organizers for your kitchen drawers, closet organizers and more to find 65 all-star winners. A list of winners can be found in the September 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now and a full list online at www.goodhousekeeping.com /cleaningawards2022 .

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a direct sales company that has been radically reducing harmful chemicals in our homes for more than 28 years. From its flagship Norwex Microfiber with BacLock®, its exclusive silver antimicrobial agent, to superior cleaning and personal care products, Norwex's innovative solutions help families lead cleaner, healthier lives. Learn more at https://norwex.com.

