B2B marketing leaders will be recognized on October 25 for standout performance across marketing programs at ITSMA's annual Marketing Vision conference on October 24-26

Ricoh North America Announced as Finalist for the 2022 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards B2B marketing leaders will be recognized on October 25 for standout performance across marketing programs at ITSMA's annual Marketing Vision conference on October 24-26

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITSMA, a Momentum company, has announced Ricoh North America as a finalist in its 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) Program.

Ricoh USA, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ricoh USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The MEA Program focuses exclusively on marketing for B2B services and solutions, and highlights the most important dimensions of a strategic, comprehensive approach to driving business growth. The program honors the marketing programs and campaigns that have delivered superior performance in the four most critical aspects of marketing success: customer-focus, innovation, execution, and business impact.

"In the rapidly changing, ever evolving world of B2B marketing, it's humbling to realize we are celebrating 25 years of marketing excellence," said Dave Munn, Chief Community Officer & President of ITSMA. "This year, our submissions epitomize how far marketing has come in the last quarter century. We have an evolution from the role of marketing becoming a strategic growth driver for the business. It's an exciting time to be a B2B marketer."

Ricoh North America is being recognized in "Advancing Marketing's Digital Transformation" category of the 2022 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our work to modernize marketing into a strategic function and, in doing so, helping to transform our business," said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer, Ricoh North America. "A digital transformation at this scale is not possible without a Marketing team that is as enthusiastic and talented as the one I have the privilege to lead."

An international panel of marketing executives and experts will select the winners, who will be announced at a special awards ceremony on October 25th during ITSMA's Marketing Vision conference, October 24-26 at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, MA.

For more information about ITSMA's 2022 Marketing Vision conference, please visit: https://www.itsma.com/marketing-vision-2022-is-back-and-better-than-ever/.

About ITSMA

For more than 26 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring excellence in B2B marketing. Our members can access ITSMA's content, tools, and events through our community, The Growth Hub. A Momentum group company, we are part of a unique offer of research, consulting, and learning services to support your growth journey.

Learn more at www.itsma.com

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2022 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.