Tbilisi City Court Announced its Decision in the Case of 'Nasib Hasanov v. Georgian National Communications Commission' in favour of the Claimant

- The claim filed on behalf of Mr. Nasib Hasanov against the Georgian National Communications Commission has been in most respects satisfied in favour of Mr. Hasanov

"The new decision issued by a Georgian court in the case brought by Nasib Hasanov against the Georgian regulator followed an earlier decision of the ICSID Arbitration Tribunal in the case brought by Mr. Hasanov against the State of Georgia. The decision announced on April 19, 2022 dismissed the Georgian government's jurisdictional objections and the case has now moved to a full hearing on damages and compensation," commented NEQSOL Holding press service.

TBILISI, Georgia, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Tbilisi City Court issued a new decision in the case of "Nasib Hasanov v. Georgian National Communications Commission" that satisfied all but several claims the representatives of Mr. Hasanov had filed against the Georgian National Communications Commission ("GNCC") on July 5, 2021.

The two defamatory articles against the claimant were posted on the GNCC website as well as on the official Facebook page, in English and Georgian. By approaching the Tbilisi City Court, Mr. Hasanov's representatives sought to prove that the press releases published by the Georgian National Communications Commission on March 24 and 26, 2021 were substantially false and intended to defame and damage claimant's business reputation. After extensive hearings, the Tbilisi City Court decided to satisfy Mr. Hasanov's claim on August 12, 2022, confirming that most of the Commission's statements were false and without basis.

It further ordered the Commission to publish on its official website and Facebook page the information regarding the Court's decision, confirming that the statement made against Mr. Hasanov were false and defamatory.

