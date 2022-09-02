BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge Named a Top Texas CEO

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immigration firm BAL's Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge is named to an elite list of top employee-approved CEOs by Texas CEO Magazine.

"I'm honored to be selected for this recognition by Texas CEO," said Jeremy. "It is especially gratifying to know that we're not only succeeding in growth and other traditional metrics, but that our people – our greatest source of success — rate their BAL experience so highly."

Texas CEO Magazine partnered with Comparably, a company that collects employee reviews for firms across the U.S., to find the most highly approved CEOs. Jeremy is among 22 CEOs rated "A+" by their employees, representing the top 5% of employee-rated CEOs of large companies in Texas.

The magazine recognized Jeremy for helming BAL's aggressive nationwide growth in the middle of the pandemic—the firm has opened a new office every year for the past five years, most recently in Santa Clara, Calif., Denver and soon Los Angeles—and for leading the company to other key milestones, including strategic lateral hires and eminence in legal technology.

Along with these huge strides in dominating corporate immigration, Jeremy managed to keep a growing workforce engaged and innovating at a time when many companies experienced labor shortages. "My leadership philosophy is time-tested and true: be a servant leader," Jeremy said, "Genuinely love your people and look for meaningful ways to serve them."

This service mentality inspired Jeremy and the firm's leadership to shape an empathetic workplace culture at BAL, offering perks such as unlimited vacation and hybrid work options. Employees appreciate Jeremy's open-door policy, with one reviewer saying, "Jeremy Fudge is always willing to discuss your ideas with you to see if he can implement them or change policies that aren't working."

Learning and growing from conversations with his employees reflects Jeremy's broader approach to life. When pointing to the best leadership advice he ever received, Jeremy responded, "Read widely and keep learning." The approval rating by the firm's 1,500 employees enthusiastically endorses this philosophy.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation.

